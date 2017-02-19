2017 U20 AFCON UPDATE: Guinea finalising preps in Jo’burg

Zambia ‘s opponents Guinea have been busy in South Africa where they have been holding a 12-day training camp ahead of next weekends 2017 U20 Africa Cup of Nations opening clash against the hosts.

On February 13, Guinea beat fellow 2017 U20 AFCON finalists Sudan 3-0 at Bidvest Wits training grounds where they are training from in Johannesburg.

Momo Yansané, Naby Bangoura and Mamadouba Diaby were on target in the 10th, 52th and 66th minutes respectively.

Sudan are in Group B and will be based in Ndola where they will play South Africa, Senegal and Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Guinea followed-up the Sudan game with another friendly on February 16 when the beat their hosts Bidvest Wits Academy 7-0.

Guinea will land in Lusaka from Johannesburg on February 22 just four days before they face Zambia in both sides opening Group A match on February 26 at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Egypt and Mali are the other teams in Group A.

Guinea U20 Team

Goalkeepers : Moussa Camara (Horoya AC), Sékouba Camara (Atlético de Coleah), Fodé David Kaba (Hafia FC)

Defenders: Mohamed Camara (Fello Star), Mamadouba Diaby (AS Kaloum), Mohamed Aly Camara (Hafia FC), Salif Soumah (AS Kaloum), Mohamed Lamine Sylla (Hafia FC)

Midfielders: Ibrahima Sory Soumah (Fello star), Morlaye Sylla (Arouca, Portugal), Mohamed Dide Fofana (Hafia FC), Mohamed Koumbassa (Wakrya AC), Mamadou Kané (AS Kaloum) Ibrahima Sylla (Hafia FC), Yamodou Touré (Horoya AC)

Strikers: Souinet (Fello Star), Daouda Camara (Horoya AC), Naby Bangoura (Arouca, Portugal), Momo Yansané (Hafia FC), Mamady Barry(Soumba FC)