2017 U20 AFCON UPDATE: Mali name strong team for Lusaka

Mali have named eight foreign-based players in their final 21-member team for the 2017 U20 AFCON to face tournaments hosts and Group A opponents Zambia.

However, the team will be without one of their 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup stars Ally Malle of struggling Spanish La Liga club Granada.

This is after the club declined to release the player for the tournament that Zambia will host from February 26 to March 12 despite him making just four starts this season and has yet to score for the second from bottom club.

Malles place will be taken by Amadou Diarra of Lafia clube de Bamako.

But Sadiki Maiga, their top scorer in the 2017 U20 AFCON qualifiers, is in the team.

The striker from Spanish second division club A.D Alcorcon scored five goals on the road to Lusaka.

Miaga was also Mali’s top scorer at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup in Chile where the promoted junior team finished second after losing 2-0 to Nigeria.

He had three goals, one more than Malle who will not be making the trip to Zambia.

Team

Goalkeepers: Samuel Diarra (Deportivo Leaonesa,Spain), Drissa Kouyaté (AS Réal de Bamako), Modibo Traoré (FC Diarra)

Defenders: Abdoul Karim Danté (Anderlecht, Belgium), Siaka Bagayoko (Djoliba AC), Zoumana Simpara (AS Bakaridjan de Barouéli), Dramane Simpara (CS Dougouwolofila), Mamadou Koné (Onze Créateurs de Niaréla), Mamadou Fofana (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Babou Fofana (Stade Malien de Bamako)

Midfielders: Amadou Haïdara, Ousmane Diakité (both Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Moussa Diakité (ASKO), Moussa Djenepo (Standard de Liège, Belgium), Mohamed Sangaré (AS Réal de Bamako)

Strikers: Amadou Diarra (Lafia clube de Bamako), Ibrahima Koné (Club Olympique de Bamako), Boubacar Traoré (Jeanne d’Arc), Cheick Ismaïla Coulibaly (CS Dougouwolofila), Sidiki Maïga ( A.D Alcorcon, Spain), Sékou Koïta ( Red Bull Salzburg,Austria)