Kambwili denies having 2021 presidential ambitions



Former Informational and Broadcasting Services Minister Chishimba Kambwili has denied ever having ambitions to stand in 2021 as the PF presidential candidate.

Dr. Kambwili says it is total confusion for him to start talking about contesting the 2021 presidential elections barely a few months in the ruling PF’s five years mandate.

In an interview with QTV News Dr. Kambwili states that as things are he still belongs to the ruling PF which he notes has a mandate to govern Zambia from the year 2016 to 2021.

Dr. Kambwili says he will therefore be unreasonable to start thinking of the future as to whether he can stand or not in 2021 when his future now is being a Member of Parliament.

He has admitted that he is enjoying his position as a back bencher Roan PF MP, a position he claims is much better than being a Minister.

Dr. Kambwili notes that from his experience he has actually come to the realization that being a Minister is one of the most temporal jobs in the world which one can never expect to keep for a life time.

He says as MP however, he knows that no one will remove him from representing the people Roan Constituency.