Plurality of Universities in Zambia a challenge on quality tertiary education

Vice Chancellor of the Zambia Catholic University (ZCU) has observed that plurality of Universities without a framework has continued to be a challenge on the quality of tertiary education in the country.

Fr. Patrick Chilambwe said that when the country has a too many higher learning institutions there should be a frame work to regulate quality of education being delivered.

“When you have so many institutions of higher learning, there must be a framework to ensure that that what matters is not the number, but the quality of education being offered. And I am sure that quality is a challenge the education system is facing in Zambia. We are however hopeful that in the coming few years this will be addressed,” he said.

And Fr. Chilambwe has said the Catholic Church strongly believes that education in its truest sense is about giving people orientation, direction,and true meaning of life.

He said that it is about opening minds to life long search for wisdom adding that it is deeper than information giving because enables people to be proactive, be in control of their lives, broaden economic, social and other opportunities.

“Education goes beyond the getting of knowledge. It is for an application of the dignity of each and every member of society. The Catholic education believes that education is vital for the integral development of the people in social, economic, cultural, spiritual, political and religious spheres,” he noted.

“There cannot be true and authentic development without well-educated citizens, therefore education is not a privilege for a few people but is basically a fundamental right for each and every citizen of any given country,” he noted.

Speaking when a conducted Holy Mass at Zambia Catholic University (ZCU), Mass Communications Faculty in Lusaka, Fr. Chilambwe re-echoed Pope John II’s message that education is above all the communication of Christ and helping to form Christ in the lives of others.

“Education is not a commodity, even if Catholic schools equip its graduates with enviable skills, but rather a Catholic school sets out to be a place of human person and of human persons adding the Catholic University should be grounded on the community of people who believe in Jesus Christ,” he observed.

He further said that specific the purpose of a Catholic education is for the formation of students who will not only be good citizens of today but also for the world to come.