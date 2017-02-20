2017 U20 AFCON UPDATE: Mali hold South Africa

Zambia’s 2017 U20 Africa Cup of Nations Group A opponents Mali on Sunday wrapped-up their 10-day camp in South Africa with a draw against their host up at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

South Africa and ten-man Mali finished 1-1 just three days after the West Africans beat their hosts 2-1 in a closed-door game in Polokwane.

Itumeleng Shopane put South Africa ahead in the 74th but a minute later, Mali equalised through Boubacar Traore.

Mali were later reduced to ten men in the 84th minute when their Austrian-based striker Sékou Koïta was red carded.

Mali will Face Zambia in the two sides penultimate Group A match on March 1 at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.