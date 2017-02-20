Former First Lady Christine Kaseba asks Zambians to support President Lungu

FORMER First Lady Christine Kaseba has asked Zambians to support President Lungu and his government because he has demonstrated good leadership and commitment to addressing the country’s challenges.

During the launch of the Sustainable Landscape Management (SLM) programme in Mazabuka on Saturday, Dr Kaseba, who is the matron of Solidaridad Zambia, said it is the duty of the civil society and other stakeholders to help translate government policies into action for the benefit of the people.

“Our President has demonstrated his commitment and leadership in addressing issues to do with climate change and other challenges affecting the country, but we all need to support the implementation of government policies,” she said.

“What are we doing to educate people? For instance, we talk about crop rotation, but do people on the ground know what it means?”

Dr Kaseba said land degradation and poor water resource management are affecting productivity in agriculture.

She said such problems are interrelated and contribute to the low and declining productivity in the sector leading to low food insecurity.

Dr Kaseba said pressure on land and water resources in Mazabuka is increasing.

“In this regard, we as Solidaridad Network are calling for sustainable landscape management methods to be applied in this area,” she said.

Officially launching the SLM project, Minister of Water and Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Lloyd Kaziya said Government will continue strengthening partnerships with civil society organisations promoting agriculture and water resource management.

Mr Kaziya said sustainable landscape management is important in the socio-economic development of the country because it contributes to employment creation, food security and development of industries.

Solidaridad Network Foundation Zambia manager Angela Mulenga said a one million euro five-year project will apply different interventions to change people’s mindset towards SLM.

Ms Mulenga said improved sustainable landscape management in Mazabuka would help secure the livelihoods of smallholder farmers, rural households and private sector business operations.