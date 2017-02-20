Savior Chishimba petitions Chief Justice to set up to probe Dora Siliya over Maizegate

Opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) leader Savior Chishimba this morning petitioned Chief Justice Irene Mambilima to set up a tribunal to probe Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya for her role in the US$34.5 million Zambia-Malawi maize export scandal.
If the petition is successful, this will be the second time Ms. Siliya will be facing a tribunal on allegations of corrupt practices.
A tribunal was appointed on 25th February 2009 following complaints lodged Mr. William Harrington and a consortium of ten (10) Civil Societies against Ms. Siliya that she breached Section 4 (a) of the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct Act on the award of contract to R.P, Capital of Cayman Island to evaluate the assets of ZAMTEL.
Ms. Siliya is still facing criminal charges in the matter in which she was accused of abusing her authority of office by directing the cancellation of a duly awarded tender of a radar system at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport when she served as Minister of Transport and Communications in President Rupiah Banda’s administration.
In the latest petition, Dr Chishimba says Zambians are currently being subjected to high taxes and other austerity policies that have increased the cost of living in face of a Kwacha whose purchasing power has declined.
Bad leadership and corruption under the PF regime are the many causes of the situation Zambia has drifted into.
Dr Chishimba said the potential of the agriculture sector, which must be the mainstay of the economy has remained untapped owing to corruption.
He said crop marketing is in a mess and that this has resulted in the high cost of mealie meal and other essential commodities.
“The peasant farmers are the most exploited by grain traders that collude with political leaders to hoard the maize for sale on the lucrative international markets,” Dr Chishimba said.
“The future UPP Government, by God’s divine appointment, will scrap off FRA, ZCF and all the cartel associations and create the National Livestock and Crop Marketing Authority (NLCMA) which will be farmer-led.”
He said all exportation of crops and livestock will be done through the NLCMA so that the proceeds from lucrative markets can be shared among farmers.
Dr Chishimba said this measure will increase income levels for farmers as well as boost their capital for investment in agro-processing technologies.
Chishimba you’re yet to know what bottom power is. Mutharika of Malawi will one day taste it and this story will be history.
AGREED WE NEED A TRIBUNAL! Thank DR. CHISHIMBA! YOU and HARRINGTON ARE SERIOUS AND KNOW HOW TO USE OUR LAWS AND INSTITUTIONS! That is why I say SOME POLITICIANS are there for THEIR OWN INTERESTS NOT FOR THE NATION. This is a CASE WE EXPECTED A MAJOR PARTY like UPND to TAKE SERIOUSLY but… To BE HOLISTIC, WHY IS it that stakeholders in the governance of the country HAVE NOT FOLLOWED UP ON RECOMMENDATIONS OF PREVIOUS TRIBUNALS so that SOME OF THESE POLITICIANS like Dora and her actions on RP CAPITAL and PROCUREMENT OF AIRPORT RADARS can be brought to book!
This is the major problem we have with some Zambians.They try to look to some so-callled ‘major stake holders’.They don’t know that every Zambian,regardless of their status is a major shareholder.Besides,when the so-called major stakeholders speak,they call them names as just politiking and being bitter.PF needs united Zambians/all citizens to speak against all injustices.,corruption,lawlessness-the use of PF Police now(no longer Zambia Police),abuse of offices/power,etc.
Abena Dora ,
1.0 Corruption Maize Scabdal MALAWI
2.0 adultery Namibia/DRC
3.0 Corruption. Airport (radar katwishi) ZAMBIA
FYAFULA. ATUSHEKO DORA. ifwe uwesu Dr CK BALI IS IN THE CLEAR abena Davies ON BULOSHI charges.
PF and the corrupt judiciary are too busy trying to silence membe and the Mast so no one’s hears of Thier corrupt deals.
Lungu, RB and siliya are in this up to Thier necks. Lungu needed the money to rig elections.
….first thing first..a mention of her name warrants her to be immediately benched on her ministerial portfolio…