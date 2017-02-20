ZAMTEL boss Mwanakatwe fired

State run telecoms firm ZAMTEL has fired its Chief Executive Officer Dr Mupanga Mwanakatwe.
Sources at ZAMTEL disclosed that Dr Mwanakatwe was fired on Saturday after falling out with the government.
However, a statement released by ZAMTEL on Monday indicated that Dr Mwanakatwe has separated from employment by mutual agreement.The company’s Chief Technical Officer Sydney Mupeta has been appointed to act as CEO.
Dr Mwanakatwe who is husband to Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Margaret was appointed by late President Michael Sata in January 2012 after government acquired the 75 per cent shareholding of Lap Green Network in Zamtel.
ZAMTEL’s performance under Dr Mwanakatwe has deteriorated according to the Auditor General’s report of 2014 declaring the company technically insolvent.
The firm has since been pleading for government to pump in around US$400 million in fresh capital required to turn around the loss making entity which has fallen behind in distant third to Airtel and MTN in subscriber numbers.
Good news maybe they can be a change in the organization.
Long overdue. Mupanga was a liability an adverse mismatch at Zamtel with zero value. There is a lot needed to redeem Zamtel than changing head figures. Zamtel is a viable it just need a well thought out and executed commercial plan separated from a culture of patronage. Within 18 months it can be a Cash-cow and special vehicle equitable development in Zambia.
Wow! This is overwhelming. Even the wife Margaret Mwanakatwe should be fired for mascaraeding as minister of commerce & mp.
Good news about the firing of this inconvenience & incompetent bandit Mwanakatwe.
The Skeleton Key
~206~
Not 5 year but under 18 months of a well thought out commercial road-map, Zamtel can be a Cash-cow and unbeatable special purpose vehicle of driving equitable development in Zambia. Its still attracting some appetite to invest in. Currently it has lost its market share, edge and innovation. To turn it around, Zamtel doesn’t even need a ngwee from the Government Treasury but commercial levers.
@senior citizen, if Airtel and MTN can tick there’s certainly no reason why zamtel can’t unless the first two use witchcraft (shonongo) to boost their business.
This is a good move by government! The next person to be fired must be the zampost postmaster general!
This guy has messed up zampost big time!
@1.4 Ndanje khakis, You can say that again. I know what i’m saying and as one of the many Zambian patriots with buckets of professional experience in driving corporate turn-rounds, i could give pro-bono advise to redeem this ruined strategic company. Though our hands are full, we cannot give our back to our country when she needs expertise of its qualified sons and daughters. Lets offer pro-bono services it will all add up to a better Zambia.
Google the following and join me in dressing-up shame after 52+ years of peace:
1). “Rwanda to build a new international airport”
2). Star architect designs the world’s first ‘airport for drones’
3). The world’s first airport for drones will be built in Rwanda
Long over due, and those responsible failed the Zambian people. The company’s performance has been on a free fall even before Sata died.
I don’t know when we will learn!
Shame on you all
long over due.
It has been long over due.
It’s long overdue. Never seen such a clueless fella. Unthinkable that a company which is operating in a fertile industry is being subsidised by tax payer. That’s incompetence. That’s what you get when “The Name” is the essential criteria for awarding the jobs. He got the job because he is “Mwanakatwe” full stop. Even his wife is another incompetent being. The incompetence is that house is telling.
THIS IS LONG OVERDUE.
WHEN ZAMTEL WAS TAKEN FROM LAPGREEN, THE INTERNET SERVICE FROM ZAMTEL WAS PROBABLY THE BEST IN ZAMBIA AS THEY WERE ABOUT TO INTRODUCE 4G CONNECTIVITY BUT MWANAKATWE HAS SEEN THE COMPANY NOSEDIVE THROUGH DUBIOUS ADVERTS ON TV AND BILL BOARDS. MONEY WAS OBVIOUSLY BEING SIPHONED OFF THROUGH FRIENDS etc.
IN OTHER WORDS GROSS MISMANAGEMENT AT THE TAXPAYER’S EXPENSE.
IN CHINA, SUCH BEHAVIOUR WILL HAVE MEANT THE FIRING SQUAD BUT MWANAKATWE WILL PROBABLY GO WITH A GOLDEN HANDSHAKE!!!
This is gooood news…long over due the chap was a mere empty suit.
Good riddance, why did it take these fools ages to fire this incompetent brat? Next is the wife, it seems incompetence and corruption breeds in this family. Now let us find a credible manager to revamp this company that was doing fine under Lapgreen. Reminds me of another incompetent professor who run down Zambia Railways together with the wife. Zambian managers are terrible, just employ a Ghanaian or Nigerian and things will change, full stop.
Time has come for Mwanakatwe. He did his best for the company. He asked for capital injection just as MTN and Airtel has been getting from their parent companies to grow but nothing from this government.
It’s long overdue.
…and very soon the wife will lose her Parley seat then we will hear the family has been bewitched…especially after CEEC takes them to court over in cleared over due loans…eeish
..over un-cleared ^^^
Title should be “LONG OVER DUE “
How will it help firing the Chief Executive Officer alone living the other 7 Executive Managers who are also either incompetent or frustrated him to fail so that they can takeover from him? Where were they when he was failing instead of helping him to succeed? Fire all 8 of them & advertise all 8 positions openly or transfer the entire 8 portfolio from 1 parastatal doing well to ZAMTEL, but not NHA. Or hire Mundende of ZESCO & allow him to fire the remaining 7 managers & replace them with competent ones. How will Sydney Mupeta turn around the fortunes of ZAMTEL when he was part of failure? The time Mupeta will spend acting is time wasted to create money for dividends for Zambians. If we can make losses with lucrative telecoms business how about cut throat airline business?
This little fella who has never done anything in life save to run on his late fathers name is a waste of time. Everyone recalls celtel fired him for incompetence, his marriage is a sham as his wife carries him. He is at the fore of the ceec unsettled loan which he couldn’t get under his own watch but dragged in the wife who on paper offered some credence to the application. As workers we have watched whilst he has gone to bed with the so called optic fiber installers, employed people with no interview, hid from staff and basically drew a salary for being asleep as he awaited kickbacks…..he is the most incompetent ceo I have ever known…
People must appreciate what others do.You don’t know what happens behind the scenes, but you pile tonnes of insults and unappreciative comments.I totally agree with Charles Tembo.Zamtel has made the use of cell phones cheap because the trend it set forced Airtel and MTN to change their arrogant exploitation.We must trust our own, why bring in fraudulent foreigners, as suggested by ABAUME, to run our companies, especially government utilities, such as Zamtel and ZESCO.