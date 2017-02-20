Zesco secure Swallows friendly

Zesco United are set to play their last preseason game on Tuesday at their Johannesburg pre-season camp.

Zlatko Frmpotic’s side will face fallen South African giants Moroka Swallows on the last day of their South Africa camp.

Zesco have already played South Africa PSL club Highlands Park against whom they drew 1-1 and lost 2-1 to in a friendly last Thursday.

Meanwhile, striker Jackson Mwanza and midfielder Anthony Akumu have returned to training after sustaining injury’s in the match against Highlands Park.

The five-time champions will fly back to their Ndola base on Wednesday after arriving in South Africa on February 12.