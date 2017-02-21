Competition and Consumer Protection Commission ‘ kicks out ‘ Sikamba’s assertions

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission(CCPC) has rebuked opposition Green Party President Peter Sikamba’s assertion that the Commission has failed its role in mitigating the mealie meal prices.

CCPC Board Chairman Calvin Fube Bwalya says his Commission totally refutes the opposition leaders’ assertion that the commission was failing to enforce section nine of the competition and consumer act which prohibits horizontal agreements between competitive markets.

“The Commission neither regulates nor dictates the prices of goods and services in the market,” Mr. Bwalya clarified.

Mr Bwalya stated that the current prices of mealie-meal is affected by many factors such as the shortage of maize in the region and the smuggling of the commodity which has triggered the increase in prices of the staple food.

He stated that the commission is committed to protect consumers, saying the commission has instituted investigations against the millers and that the results of the investigations will be known to the public soon.

The commission has since appealed to the consumers to report any enterprises involved in anti-competitive business practices.