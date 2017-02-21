EU Project shows Mining Indaba 2017 how Zambia’s mineral production monitoring is going from strength to strength

The Mineral Production Monitoring Support Project (‘MPSMP’) participated in the annual ‘Investing in African Mining Indaba’ in Cape Town in the first week of February. The Project is funded by the European Union.

The MPMSP had its own dedicated exhibition stand, where it could engage with stakeholders and share information about the Project’s achievements to date in terms of strengthening mineral production monitoring for Zambia.

The MPMSP exhibited next to the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development (MMMD)’s stand, which hosts the Project in Lusaka, where both received many visitors and represented Zambia in their respective capacities.

Mining Engineers from the MMMD Misozi Mwanza, Alexander Nyirenda and Elite M’Hone took turns to answer visitors’ questions, and talked about the Project’s objectives and its results. They also handed out visual materials such as brochures and the ‘Journey of Copper’ an informative infographic showing the processes that Zambia’s copper goes through from the pit to the port.

The MPMSP stand grabbed attention with an eye-catching video display showing clips of some recent Project milestones such as the unveiling of brand new laboratory equipment held in Lusaka in October 2016, a media

sensitisation workshop held in December 2016 training, and photographs of other notable events that Project had participated in last year.

One of the highlights of the MPMSP exhibit was the visits it received from people who had been to Zambia before, or enjoyed a connection with Zambia.

One such visitor was Veston Malango, who has worked in Zambian mining and is now CEO of the Namibian Chamber of Mines. Malango was encouraged by the Project and said that strengthening mineral production monitoring was long overdue in Zambia.

“It’s good to know that such a project is Zambia’s ears on the ground in mining,” he said.

Namibia will host a study tour of representatives from the MMMD in the coming months, courtesy of the MPMSP and the European Union, to build capacity and facilitate skills transfer in monitoring mineral production.

Zambia’s Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, the Honourable Christopher Yaluma lead the Zambian delegation at Mining Indaba, and addressed the African Ministerial Forum on Zambia as an investment destination.

He gave a speech highlighting Zambia’s potential in gemstone mining and urged investors to take advantage of the country’s peaceful track record and political stability.

The Minister also attended a breakfast hosted by the Association of Zambian Mineral Exploration Companies (AZMEC) , where he engaged with stakeholders and mining investors. He praised the MPMSP team for their work, and encouraged the Project to continue with its good work.

The Mineral Production Monitoring Support Project’s team leader, Ron Smit, said of Indaba: “The MPMSP, the European Union and the MMMD all share a common vision of building and strengthening the Ministry’s capacity to monitor mineral production, in order to improve revenue collection for Zambia, and to position the MMMD as the lead authority for the Zambian mining sector.”

The MPMSP team also represented the Project at the annual Adam Smith International breakfast where experts working in the extractives industry from all over the world met to exchange ideas.

Adam Smith Inclusive Economic Growth Practice Director Luqman Ahmad thanked everyone for coming and highlighted the importance of engaging at such an event as Mining Indaba as it “gives a chance to engage on key issues in the extractive sector,” he said.