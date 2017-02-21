FISP beneficiaries in Chipata in E-Voucher scam

Government is investigating a scam where some Electronic –voucher cards for the Farmer Input Support programme (FISP) in Chipata district in eastern province have been accredited twice.

Chipata District Commissioner Kalunga Zulu disclosed that some farmers have taken advantage of the prevailing irregularity and accessing inputs more than once.

Mr Zulu said the usage of E-Voucher cards has since been put on halt until investigations are over.

Mr Zulu told ZANIS in an interview in Chipata today that he has also

engaged Bank ABC, the bank which is activating the cards to make a

printout of all the beneficiaries so as to establish farmers who activated their cards

twice and consequently acquired inputs more than once.

He noted that government last week released K18 million to pay

all the 10,000 farmers in Chipata who had not received farming inputs

under FISP using the E-voucher card system.

Mr. Zulu added that surprisingly some cards have still not been

activated an indication that money was diverted.

He has called on the security wings to expedite their investigations and ensure that people involved are dealt with.

Mr Zulu regretted that this will affect other farmers who can’t get their

inputs because their monies have been diverted to those who already

had their cards activated.

Mr. Zulu also warned agro dealers that are allowing farmers to swipe

for inputs more than once saying if found government will not engage

them in future farming seasons.

And one of the agro-dealers Tience company operations Director Lottie

Kamanga noted that he became suspicious when he noticed that same

farmers who had swiped last week were coming back to swipe for more inputs.

Mr. Kamanga said so far about 32 farmers wanted to swipe twice of

which 10 managed to do so but 22 were intercepted after being noticed.

46,000 farmers in Chipata district were expected to receive their FISP through the E-voucher system of distribution.