LAZ, Miyanda and UPND apply to join the case of President Lungu’s 2021 eligibility

The Law Association of Zambia has joined the case in which four opposition parties have petitioned the Constitutional Court to interpret the Constitution with regards President Edgar Lungu‘s eligibility to contest the 2021 presidential election.

And the UPND through its Secretary General Stephen Katuka together with Heritage party President Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda have also applied to join the case.

When the matter came up in chambers this morning, Judge Professor Margaret Munalula adjourned the case to February 27th for ruling on the applications made by LAZ, the UPND and Heritage party.

The four political party leaders seeking the Court’s interpretation of the Constitution on the eligibility of President Lungu’s candidature are Danny Pule of the Christian Democratic Party, Wright Musoma of Zambia Republican Party, Pastor Peter Chanda of New Congress Party and Robert Mwanza from the Citizens Democratic Party.

They are being represented by lawyers Sakwiba Sikota, Milimo Lungu, Robson Malipenga and Bonaventure Mutale.

the four Opposition political party leaders petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking a declaration that President Edgar Lungu is eligible to contest the 2021 Presidential election.

The petitioners stated that there had risen a political debate of the tenure of office of President Edgar Lungu and his eligibility to stand as presidential candidate in the 2021 General Election.

They affirmed that President Lungu’s election of January 20th, 2015 as President when he ruled for one year and six months did not constitute a full term of office as per article 106 section 6 sub section B of the amended constitution of Zambia Act number of 2016.

The petitioners said that that President Lungu’s election of August 11th, 2016 for a term of five years was his first full term as President of Zambia.

They also wanted the Court to declare that President Lungu is eligible to stand in the 2021 general election as Presidential candidate, where once elected it will be his second and final term of office.

The petitioners want the court to declare that President LUNGU’s first term of office commenced on September 13th, 2016 when he was sworn in as President for a term of five years.