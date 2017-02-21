North YWCA cautions parents against child abuse

The Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) in Northern Province has warned that it will not spare any parent or guardian involved in child abuse cases.

ZANIS reports that YWCA Northern Province Coordinator Zilot Phiri in an interview in Kasama today maintained that his institution will not hesitate to take action against any parent or guardian found wanting in child abuse related cases.

Parents and guardians are supposed to be take care of their children and hence should stop abusing children through child labour, he said.

The YWCA in conjunction with the Police in the area , according to Mr Phiri, will be arresting parents and guardians whose children would be found in the streets selling different merchandise as opposed to being in school.

He has also appealed to all progressive citizens of the country to report any parent found to be abusing their children as it was against the law.

Last week the YWCA in Kasama apprehended a step mother of a 10 old girl who was found selling vegetables in Kasama town upon travelling a distance of more 5 kilometres from her home.

The action by YWCA comes in the wake of the recent murder of the 8 year old of Mulenga Hills in the district.