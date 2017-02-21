Numba demands improved showing against Young Africans

Coach Mumamba Numba admits Zanaco must up their game after advancing to the first round of the 2017 CAF Champions League.

Zanaco will face Young Africans of Tanzania next month after seeing off Rwandase giants APR 1-0 on aggregate at the preliminary stage.

Numba said Zanaco must remain focused.

“We have to be focused so that we achieve our goals. We need to work harder to go far in the competition,” he said.

Numba predicted a tough first round against Young Africans coached by former Chipolopolo trainer George “Chicken” Lwandamina.

Zanaco will be away in Tanzania on March 11 with the return match set to be played seven days later in Lusaka.

“We are meeting a very good side. We have played Young Africans several times in training games. We expect a very tough match,” he said.

On the departure of key striker Fashion Sakala Numba said:”We have many players to replace Fashion Sakala.”

Sakala is joining Spartak Moscow of Russia on a three-year contract.

He added:”We have five foreign players who were not registered for the preliminary round but they will now play.”