PF suspends its two officials who are part of the group trying to dethrone the Litunga

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has directed PF Western Province Chairperson Charles Mututwa to immediately suspend two party members who are part of a group that has sued the Litungu in an effort to dethrone him.

In a statement, Mr. Mwila said that this was meant to to avoid unwarranted suspicion and of malicious propaganda that the party is supporting the action of trying to impeach the Litunga.

Mr. Mwila said that PF respects traditional leaders and establishments, and has a policy not to meddle in issues of chieftainship.

Mr. Mwila said that President Edgar Lungu and the PF as a whole values the role that traditional leaders play in nation building and development and hence cannot allow its members to be part of maneuvers that undermine the policy on relations with traditional establishments.

Mr. Mwila further stated that the party was studying the implications of the conduct of the two members for purposes of considering further disciplinary action against them.

Early this month the Litunga of Western Province Edwin Lubosi Imwiko the second was sued by his subjects. According to the originating notice of motion by the subjects issued through the Mongu High Court, the traditional leader has been asked to relinquish his position as the reigning Litunga of Western Province lawfully in accordance to the law.

The traditional ruler was sued for alleged gross incompetence and abuse of authority.

Speaking to Journalists soon after suing the Litunga at the High Court premises in Mongu, Induna Charles Mutemwa said 92 percent of the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) structures that includes Sub-Chiefs have disproved the Litunga’s leadership and have since called for his immediate resignation.

Induna Mutemwa charged that, among other things, the traditional leader had, since the Litunga’s inception into power on the 13th of October 2000, always been prioritizing his personal interests and pays little attention to the governance system of his Litungaship within which the Barotse Royal Establishment was anchored.

The current Litunga has been accused of going around many times doing his personal business at the expense of governing and caring the core-value of the Barotse governance system.