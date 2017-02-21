PF suspends its two officials who are part of the group trying to dethrone the Litunga

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has directed PF Western Province Chairperson Charles Mututwa to immediately suspend two party members who are part of a group that has sued the Litungu in an effort to dethrone him.
In a statement, Mr. Mwila said that this was meant to to avoid unwarranted suspicion and of malicious propaganda that the party is supporting the action of trying to impeach the Litunga.
Mr. Mwila said that PF respects traditional leaders and establishments, and has a policy not to meddle in issues of chieftainship.
Mr. Mwila said that President Edgar Lungu and the PF as a whole values the role that traditional leaders play in nation building and development and hence cannot allow its members to be part of maneuvers that undermine the policy on relations with traditional establishments.
Mr. Mwila further stated that the party was studying the implications of the conduct of the two members for purposes of considering further disciplinary action against them.
Early this month the Litunga of Western Province Edwin Lubosi Imwiko the second was sued by his subjects. According to the originating notice of motion by the subjects issued through the Mongu High Court, the traditional leader has been asked to relinquish his position as the reigning Litunga of Western Province lawfully in accordance to the law.
The traditional ruler was sued for alleged gross incompetence and abuse of authority.
Speaking to Journalists soon after suing the Litunga at the High Court premises in Mongu, Induna Charles Mutemwa said 92 percent of the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) structures that includes Sub-Chiefs have disproved the Litunga’s leadership and have since called for his immediate resignation.
Induna Mutemwa charged that, among other things, the traditional leader had, since the Litunga’s inception into power on the 13th of October 2000, always been prioritizing his personal interests and pays little attention to the governance system of his Litungaship within which the Barotse Royal Establishment was anchored.
The current Litunga has been accused of going around many times doing his personal business at the expense of governing and caring the core-value of the Barotse governance system.
There is no point for Politicians to engage in traditional matters as they have no power over Indunas suing the Litunga!
The PF government is full of drama and Circus why can’t they concentrate on developing the nation rather everyday political wrangles.
What a disaster!!!
Lubosi is a PF stooge. This action just reinforces the plain truth.
Obviously you guys are HH stooges. You really can’t expect any political party not to discipline its members when they act against party rules, do you? Is this the anarchy in HH & GBM(GBV) ‘s party. You have just stated in your remarks that politicians have no place in traditional affairs, so it should follow that any discipline mated on such an error is warranted and should be welcomed by you. You have just ended putting the foot in you mouth on this…off course, it’s expected, you learn from your master HH
cant stand lozis , tumbukas or tongas
so this is a farce for me piercing my heart slowly.
who cares about bloody litunga
bembas come first
thanks
BB2014,16
This is why we saying Judiciary is decaying. Now citizens have to get permission from PF secretariat to even sue for a divorce? We just heard judgement on Kambwili vs Ka Chanda witchcraft. Now PF take over Lingandambo of Barotseland.
PF chairman Syambikula has established own court system?
@Nostradamus
Edgar is playing tricks on himself,, he sent those boys to scare litunga, so that he doesn’t get money from morroco when him kaizer went to collect and eat money from Spanish Sahara… Wamona te
Litunga akaitunga umwine. Dununa!
There is something that the PF are scared of that the people that are pushing for the replacement of the Litunga know. Or even if they don’t know, the PF are scared shirtless that this unknown will come into the public domain. The punishment very clearly does not fit the crime.
These anti-Litunga group are a threat to the smooth plunder of natural resources in that part of the African bush.
The motivation for the removal of the Litunga is based on the fact that there are oil and mineral resources in Western province / Barotseland that Vodiga Rungu, Ala Bee and the cohorts will very soon be exploiting to the continual exclusion and extended impoverishment of Western province. THIS is the crux of the matter. Under the pretext of an oil pipeline from Angola, the oil and natural gas in…
Kaoma will be stolen from under our feet for the enrichment of a greedy few, the Litunga having been recruited into this theft of biblical dimension. Thousand of villagers will be removed from their homesteads by force to make way for this exercise of institutionalized greed and plunder. Watch this space.
Should Davis Mwila even be uttering words of discipline ?? Are we serious to even agree or disagree with him? after his utterances of taking over Markets, Bus stations and Streets in cities he has no moral right without an apology or retraction… to speak to any Zambians on such matters
PF please suspend the leader of UPND Kaponya (HH). The desperate man is hell bent on wreaking havoc in Zambia. Extend the suspension also to GBV Mwalya Bwamba.
Just leave the Litunga alone you people. The man is too sharp for you that’s why you want him out. You like handouts but he has said no to that. Just work hard. Get litapi and bring it in Lusaka we shall buy.
Litunga aza Tungiwa its another scandal from Davies Mwila the SG, HE CANT SUSPEND A PF MEMBER JUST FOR EXERCISING HIS RIGHT AS A CITIZEN TO SUE SOMEONE , DID HE SUE ECL? OLO ANYOKO?
The last time I checked tribalist Mushota was a big Fo0l
@ Mushota – I’m absolutely sure that Tumbukas, Tongas and Lozis don’t care about insignificant nitwits like Mushota.
lawfully in accordance with the law….?
He looks impressive, too impressive to paraded before some magistrate.
i have always wondered why people on this platform would rather bring in his Excellency Ecl & HH when the topic at hand does not concern the two.