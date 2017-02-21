Zambia Police recovers six stolen vehicles

Zambia Police in Lusaka have recovered Six motor vehicles which are believed to have been stolen from Nampundwe, Chongwe and Lusaka.

In a statement police public relations officer Esther Katongo said the recovery happened after police received a tip-off from members of the public that there was a group of criminals in John Leing suspected to be behind a spate of Theft of Motor vehicles in the said areas.

She explained that following the report, police officers staged an operation in which they managed to apprehend four (04) suspects and further recovered five (05) motor vehicles.

Below is a report of the recovered vehicles.

A Toyota Corolla white in colour bearing plate No. ALF 6945 while the original No. being is BAB 1920

A Toyota Corolla white in colour bearing plate No. ABG 8408 while the original No. being ALF 6311

A Honda Fit pink in colour bearing a fake plate No.ADC 4518 while the original number is ALP 1617. All the three were stolen from Nampundwe while the other three were stolen from Lusaka and Chongwe respectively.

A Toyota Allex silver in colour bearing a plate number ACV 3636, a Toyota Spacio, maroon in colour bearing plate number ADD 1922 and another Toyota corolla whose registration number is not yet known.

The suspects have been identified as Charles Ntambe who is an escapee from Mumbwa Open Prison, Raymond Mwanza, Chrispine Shakonde, Sydney Kalunga and Dennis Ngoma who is an ex- convict.

All the suspects are from Kanyama and Chibolya compounds in Lusaka and are currently detained in police custody and will appear in court soon.

In another development in Lusaka, we have arrested eight (08) suspected criminals in the Aggravated Robbery which happened on 06th February, 2017 in Makeni involving a cashier at green valley Estate, a company that trades in Fresh Fish.

These criminals who were using a Toyota Caldina and armed with a Shotgun intercepted the cashier at the gate as she was coming from collecting daily sales and they went away with K79, 100 cash.

After an operation, police officers managed to recover a Toyota chaser that was bought from the stolen money by the gang leader and various other household goods.

They are all detained in police custody and will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, police in Lusaka have arrested two suspected criminals who have been behind a spate of aggravated Robberies in Lusaka and have recovered a Pump Action Shot Gun which was being used in the criminal activities.

The suspects identified as Justine Abdul Faruku Banda and Charles Brown Banda have been behind various Aggravated Robberies including the one which happened at Mr Robert Sichinga in New Kasama where property worth about K46, 400 was stolen on 11 January 2017, the Aggravated Robbery involving a Toyota Sprinter motor vehicle Registration number ALH 3099 which happened in December, 2016 and the Aggravated robbery involving Mutaka Muyamba also of New Kasama where various goods were stolen on 11th January, 2017.

The suspects are currently detained in police custody and investigations have continued with the hope of apprehending more suspects.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER