President Lungu warns those refusing to acknowledge him as Republican President

President Edgar Lungu says any citizen who continues to refuse acknowledging him as Republican President risk facing severe consequences.
Mr. Lungu said ( although ) those in denial about his Presidency thought they were playing games, the consequences could be bad for them.
Speaking on arrival at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone today, President Lungu said he was President for all Zambians even those who did not vote for him in the previous General Election.
President Lungu who was received by Southern Province Minister Dr Edify Hamukale, Provincial Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchoba, senior government and PF party officials, is in Livingstone ahead of a visit by his Moroccan counterpart, his Majesty King Mohammed VI.
“Some of you might be wondering what I am doing in Livingstone. This is the tourist capital and if you do not accept me as President, then accept me as a tourist,” he said.
President Lungu further said he was free to visit any place in the country as Zambia was his constituency.
“I am free to go to any place in Zambia because the country is my constituency. Thus, am responsible for all Zambians including those who did not vote for me; I am responsible for their health, education and all that government is obligated to do,” he said.
Mr. Lungu said even those who did not acknowledge him as President were welcome to benefit from his services.
He however, said he would not force anyone to work with him and added that those who refused to recognize him as President should not complain when he ignored them.
Meanwhile, President Lungu bemoaned that Zambia was lagging behind in terms of development due to politics.
“Some people want to politicize everything. We are one Zambia, one nation and we have one vision which unites us and improves the lives of the people,” he said.
Earlier, Dr Hamukale reiterated that the PF in Southern Province endorsed President Lungu as the sole candidate for the 2021 General Election.
“We have one PF in Southern Province and we have made a decision your excellency that we don’t want any other person come 2021, as our man and preferred candidate is Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” he said.
And on tourism, Dr Hamukale said he believed Zambia’s economy could improve through tourism.
He said Livingstone had numerous opportunities and so much to offer in terms of exports to neighbouring Namibia, Zimbabwe and Botswana.
“We believe in your leadership, Government and know that whatever we bring to your attention, you respond with action,” he said.
While in Livingstone, President Lungu is expected to meet operators in the tourism industry and heads of government departments.
Sole candidate in this age? That’s UNIPIST mentality
The president must move on he ‘won’ the elections.
Even if 20 people don’t recognise him as president so what?
He was sworn in what else does he want.
PF must concentrate on governing and delivering on campaign promises not looking for fights!
Yesterday it was ‘walya’ today its ‘Rungu’ talking about the same thing.
Is there nothing else to worry about other than being preoccupied with who said what?
Leadership demands a certain level of seriousness.
You are now making us wonder whether you really won the elections!
There is a lot to learn from a lion mu sanga…it just walks about doing its business and everyone else respects that 😉
No, it’s not really UMIPist but UPNDist.
What they are saying is the that as PF they will only consider ECL for president.
Actually their UPND counterparts have been submitting HH as the sole candidate for the past 6 elections, and now for the 7th time they have already confirmed him for 2021.
The concept here is similar, the only difference is that PF wants to do the same thing expecting same results, while UPND has been doing the same thing for 6 times expecting different results.
Eeeh this man, he wants to throw us to the crocodiles or lions like king belsharzar.
His ignorant rantings about the importance of the religious scam make the rest of the world ask questions about his sanity.Who wants to have anything to do with a moron who uses religious evil to deny over 10% of his people basic human rights?
I’m now sure that Edgar Lungu is ruling illegally. He has failed to accept that he is the President. I smell a big rat in Lusaka
Edgar is a haunted man and some ghosts keep reminding him that he is not the President no wonder he keeps talking about it. People have rigged Zambian elections but this one will keep haunting him. It’s better he confesses!
Greatest disaster that has befallen our beloved country…!! I hate this man with a passion.
Inferiority complex! You don’t command respect! You must earn it the way Mwanawasa did by delivering results! Sometimes it is better to say nothing because that way you get numbered with the wise. Are we failing to fit in the shoes?
@The real quest: You are absolutely spot on President Levy Patrick (MHSRIP)worked hard to earn the respect of even his greatest critic, one Michael Chilufya Sata (MHSRIP). I am now fully convinced that
our current president is devoid of any intellect.
Charge them with treason as it should be.
If I were the President I would ignore any such people unless they are giving me sleepless nights. I would go about my duties without referring to them every few days. I would continue as if Iam the rightfully elected president unless Iam not sure of this. Really, If they were not giving me pins and needles I wouldn’t talk about them
Illegitimate Lungu is pretending that the 2016 Presidential Election results were not disputed and Petitioned in Concurt. Thats untrue.The Petition once accepted by Concourt had the effect of Nullifying the ECZ declaration of Lungu as a Winner of the Election. Lungu refused to handover the Presidency to the Speaker of Parliament as required by our Constitution while the Petition was being heard,determined and disposed off. Lungu then blocked the Petition Hearing and proceeded to be inaugurated Illegally and without Concourt declaring him a Winner of the Election. Lungu is therefore illegitimate as he was Not democratically,legally and Constitutionally elected and inaugurated. The victims of Electoral theft need not recognize the Electoral Thief!
..what severe consequences naimwe a Lungu…Trump up to now pockets of Americans are still protesting but no such statements has been issued….certain pronouncements just have to be reserved…