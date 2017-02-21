Zesco-Swallows friendly cancelled

Zesco United’s club friendly against Moroka Swallows has been called-off.

The five-time FAZ Super Division champions were due to play Swallows on Tuesday in their final friendly of their fortnight training camp in Johannesburg.

Zesco officials have stated that the friendly was called off at short notice by Swallows.

The 2016 FAZ Super Division runners-up have played one friendly already during their camp last Thursday against South Africa PSL club Highlands Park in two matches drawing 1-1 and losing 2-1 to the latter.

And so coach Zlatko Krmpotic and his charges will train as usual on the penultimate day of the teams South Africa camp before flying back to their Ndola base on Wednesday morning.