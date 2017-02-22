Government sets target to reduce Road Accidents by 50 % in three years time

Government says it is hopeful it will reduce the number of Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs) by half by the year 2020. Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba told parliament in his ministerial statement that government is for this reason working closely with the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to achieve this.

He disclosed that there was an increase of 93 RTAs between 2015 and 2016 translating four percent adding that in 2015, the country recorded a total of 2,113 RTAs while in 2016, 2,206 RTAs were recorded.

He attributed the causes of accidents to poor road and vehicle conditions, unregulated road systems, undesignated road services, lack of driving skills and training among the drivers.

Mr. Mushimba also bemoaned that training of drivers is not mandatory in the country yet other countries are offering that course/service.

The Minister told the parliament that he will soon be presenting the 2016 RTAs Report for the benefit the Zambian people.

And Mr. Mushimba has stated that the Statutory Instrument 76 of 2016 on night ban for public service vehicles (PSVs) is still enforce.

The Minister hinted that eventually, all vehicles in the country would have speed limits as a ‘major’ measure to curb RTAs on Zambian roads.

He said government is focused on policing aspect instead of training drivers as well as garages working on vehicles.

The statement was received with mixed feelings from amongst parliamentarians.