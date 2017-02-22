Govt lifts ban on maize movement in Mushindamo district in Northwestern province

Government has lifted the ban on the movement of maize and maize products into Mushindamo district which was effected a few weeks ago.

This follows stringent measures government has put in place to help curb the smuggling which was rampant in the district.

Northwestern province minister Richard Kapita says government will only allow a total of 1,000 bags of maize and mealie meal to be transported into Mushindamo district per week .

Mr Kaputa said no further movements will be allowed once the total number of bags are exhausted.

He said no individual will be allowed to transport all the 1,000 bags in one week and that residents in the area will be allowed to procure up to five bags of maize or mealie meal for consumption without a permit.

Transport permits will be signed by the Provincial Agricultural Coordinator’s office, Mushindamo district council and the Zambia National Service (ZNS), he said.

“The Provincial Joint Operations Committee will carry out a comprehensive assessment to determine the right quantities that should be sent to Mushindamo and adjustments will bemade accordingly,” he said.

Mr Kapita was speaking in Solwezi in a statement read for him by Provincial Permanent Secretary Ephraim Mateyo during a press briefing.

Recently , government banned the movement of maize and maize products following increased reports of smuggling of the staple food into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.