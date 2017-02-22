Malawi President fires Agriculture Minister Chaponda over ‘Maizegate’ scandal

Malawi’s Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, George Chaponda has been fired by President Peter Mutharika, the first top government figure to be pushed out to pave way for smooth investigations towards the suspicious maize purchase from Zambia, State House has confirmed.
Presidential spokesman Mgeme Kalilani confirmed to media in a statement.
“This is to inform the public that using powers vested in him by the Constitution, His Excellency the President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has decided to relieve Dr. George Chaponda; M.P of his responsibilities as Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development with immediate effect.
“ With this development, all matters requiring the attention of the Minister of Agriculture should be referred to the President,” Kalilani said.
Below is the full statement
