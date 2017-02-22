MR. Wanda double single release

0
0 views

Mr. Wanda released two smash singles “Pakansende” and “Am So Confused“! His first singles for 2017.

These jams are catchy, melodic, sing along over the addictive instruments of super producers – Shinko Beats and T-Sean. “Pakansende” is a solo effort on which he sings sweetly about convincing this girl he just met called “Julia” to give him a chance – so that he can show her how much more love he has in stock for her, while “Am So Confused” is a beautiful soulful, Reggae-toned record featuring Israel (Formerly Exile) and T-Sean.

Listen to the songs HERE

 

 

