UPND women accuses Veep of letting women down

United Party for National Development (UPND) women have called Republican Vice President Inonge Wina to wake up, be brave, and voice out on police violence against women.
UPND National Chairperson for Women Namakau Kabwiku accused Madam Wina for silence on Police harassment and brutality on Mrs Mutinta Mazoka M’membe.
Ms Kabwiku said Ms Wina despite being a mother, widow, grandmother,and first the Woman Vice President has disappointed the Zambian women by her silence.
“As women we expect a woman in a decision making position like madam Wina to utilise her position and speak out whenever a woman is faced with abuse of Human Rights and Gender Based Violence,” said Madam Kabwiku.
She said Ms Wina should not look at her position for cash but to save the womenfolk from violence and poverty.
She also said that Ms Wina should be aware that violence against women is not confined to any political party but cuts across the country irrespective of politics, tribe or region.
“We have seen female journalists including pregnant and nursing mothers being dragged to court for simply reporting things as they are while cadres and PF officials involved in violence are left scot free.”
Ms Kabwiku regretted that Ms Wina also remained mute when PF cadres undressed Priscilla Mwiinga in full view of the police simply because it was a UPND cadre involved forgetting it was a woman involved.
“Politics aside mama, be real, show us the benefit of having a woman Vice President, police harassment against women entrepreneurs, like Mutinta and female journalists should end and not be tolerated.”
Ms Kabwiku emphasised that there is no ruling or opposition political party where police violence against women is concerned and hence advised Ms Wina to embrace everyone if Zambia is to end violence against women.
Ms Kabwiku regretted that the harassment of Mrs M’membe by police happened in her own home meant to be the safest place.
Right madam kabwiku the lozis knew very well the calibre of a woman when they denied her vote in western province. There is no hope in the whole governance systems
KABWIKU YOU ARE MAD.NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW IN ZAMBIA.
THAT IS NOT WHAT WE CALL police violence against women.
SHE IS JUST PUTTING HER HUSBAND IN PROBLEMS.
WHAT HAVE MADAM WINA TO DO WITH THIS KIND OF HER BEHAVIOR?LETS BE SERIOUS WITH WHAT WE DO
@Emmanuel M Chileshe, What of the UPND clad woman who was stripped naked in full view of your same VEEP (who to date has never commented about it), is that the same banana republic law you are referring to? Whats with the CAPS lock? Is it stuck fellow citizen?
Does this mean any woman, can tear a court search warrant and get away with it? When you break the law don’t expect the police to be smilling at you just because you own a news paper. The police are just doing their job. Think of a woman living Chiblolya tearing the same search warrant nobody will even talk about. The law is being applied fairly thats what you get for being arrogant and disrepectiful to the law.
What of the UPND clad woman who was stripped naked in full view of your same VEEP (who to date has never commented about it) and full view of police. I guess they where doing their job right?
Provocation, provocation and provocation all the time.
No one is above the law. Not even a woman in her own house.
Leave the Vice President out of your petty jealous ba UPND.
Next!!!!!!!
You are so right, Zambian law which provides immunity for ruling party supporters all others ni mulilo
Kabwiku should equally show leadership by cautioning Mutinta against disrespecting the law of the land!! I expected her to describe the tearing of a search warrant as regrettable- that’s the kind of leadership we expect- balanced criticism- not one sided!!!
Law is Law period…true we need to indeed upheld women’s rights looking at it from opportunity perspective….but when it comes to relationships men need protection too….women have graduated from materialistic life to controlling/dictators hence they are killing men in the process
She might as well speak for the women murderers also!! Tearing a search warrant is an offense. Concealing company properties under seizure is an offense. Offenders face the full wrath of the law/police.
Ili li Kabwiku nalyena li donki lya mwanakashi. Bushe iyi donkey nali ipusha Mutinta ninshi alepwile ama court dicuments? Has the female donkey asked itself whether Mutinta’s problems with the law are poiltical or gender issues to bring in the innocent Veep Wina? As far as we human beings are concerned and as far as we can see, Mutinta behaved like a donkey, or at least unbefitting and undignified for the daughter of the highly esteemed Mr Mazoka. Mutinta has reduced herself and the Mazoka name to the level of donkeys like HH. And imagine even agreeing to share…….with a rascal and white collar thief like Mmembe.
Madam Wina is doing the right thing by not interfering with police work, otherwise the same donkeys would accuse her of politicising the police. Bushe what is so special about that rascal Mutinta Mazoka-mmembe, just sharing her privacy with Mmembe should make her untouchable when she breaks the law? Donkey Kabwiku please give us a break!
I honestly don’t think Amai aba is letting anyone down.
This is what happens when people who should be in an Old peoples home are given jobs for fitter able folk.