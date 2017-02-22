UPND women accuses Veep of letting women down

United Party for National Development (UPND) women have called Republican Vice President Inonge Wina to wake up, be brave, and voice out on police violence against women.

UPND National Chairperson for Women Namakau Kabwiku accused Madam Wina for silence on Police harassment and brutality on Mrs Mutinta Mazoka M’membe.

Ms Kabwiku said Ms Wina despite being a mother, widow, grandmother,and first the Woman Vice President has disappointed the Zambian women by her silence.

“As women we expect a woman in a decision making position like madam Wina to utilise her position and speak out whenever a woman is faced with abuse of Human Rights and Gender Based Violence,” said Madam Kabwiku.

She said Ms Wina should not look at her position for cash but to save the womenfolk from violence and poverty.

She also said that Ms Wina should be aware that violence against women is not confined to any political party but cuts across the country irrespective of politics, tribe or region.

“We have seen female journalists including pregnant and nursing mothers being dragged to court for simply reporting things as they are while cadres and PF officials involved in violence are left scot free.”

Ms Kabwiku regretted that Ms Wina also remained mute when PF cadres undressed Priscilla Mwiinga in full view of the police simply because it was a UPND cadre involved forgetting it was a woman involved.

“Politics aside mama, be real, show us the benefit of having a woman Vice President, police harassment against women entrepreneurs, like Mutinta and female journalists should end and not be tolerated.”

Ms Kabwiku emphasised that there is no ruling or opposition political party where police violence against women is concerned and hence advised Ms Wina to embrace everyone if Zambia is to end violence against women.

Ms Kabwiku regretted that the harassment of Mrs M’membe by police happened in her own home meant to be the safest place.