ERB cautions filling stations charging motorists to use toilets



The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has warned filling stations charging motorists to use toilets.

In a statement, ERB Director Consumer and Public Relations Agness Phiri says license conditions clearly stipulate that convenience services must be provided to the pubic free of charge.

Mrs Phiri says filling station owners are required to provide ancillary services such as a functioning toilet, compressed air, tyre inflator and pressure gauge in accordance with ERB license conditions.

She has reminded Oil Marketing Companies that the conditions attached to each and every license endorsed by the ERB are not a mere formality and must be executed without fail.

Mrs Phiri states that failure to comply with license conditions will attract enforcement action which includes fines and reduced grading of the affected sites.

She advised member of the public to demand for a receipt whenever they are charged so that proof of payment can be used to facilitate enforcement action against an erring licensee.

Mrs Phiri has futher advised members of the public to report energy related complaints to the ERB consumer toll free line 8484.