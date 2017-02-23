UPND MP Cornelius Mweetwa takes the Malawi’s Maizegate Scandal to Parliamernt

Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa this afternoon raised a point of order demanding an answer from the government on its silence over the much talked about Zambia -Malawi maize deal.

And in his ruling, Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini directed Mr. Mweetwa to formulate some questions to be forwarded to the Executive regarding the Malawi – Zambia maize scandal.

Dr. Matibini said this is because the point of order raised relates to a national matter.

In his point of order, Mr. Mweetwa contended that the committee that found the Minister of Agriculture in Malawi Dr George Chaponda guilty of wrong doing also cited Ms Siliya to have aided him in the fraudulent activities.

The Choma Central Lawmaker wondered why the government was quiet despite the Malawian government taking action and finding Ms Siliya wanting over the same scandal.

The committee which was tasked to investigate the importation of maize by the Malawi government from Zambia found that in his wrongful endeavor, Dr. Chaponda was aided by the Zambian Minister of Agriculture who instructed her Permanent Secretary to issue Trans Globe with a maize export permit for 50, 000 metric tonnes when Trans globe did not legally qualify for one on account of not being a registered taxpayer in Zambia.