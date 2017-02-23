Zambian HIV rate prevalence rate reduces- Dr Chilufya

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has recorded progress in

the reduction of HIV prevalence rate to 11.6 percent among people

between the ages of 15 and 49.

Dr Chilufya said Government was committed to reducing HIV prevalence

further through strengthened health systems and expanding access to

primary health care services.

Speaking in Washington DC ahead of the 2017 annual President’s

Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) management meeting, the

minister said that the country had seen a significant reduction of HIV

prevalence because of the interventions including test and treat

program and the elimination of mother to child transmission.

He said that some of the objectives of the annual meeting were to

review the country strategy and agree on priorities for the 2017

Country work plan.

PEPFAR was the largest donor aid to the HIV/ AIDS programme in Zambia.

Dr Chilufya said that the Patriotic Front (PF) Government has been

committed to reducing HIV hence the increase in budget allocation for

ARVS from US$4 million in 2011 to US$44 million last year.

He said his ministry was determined to upscale its commitment to

fighting HIV through increased resources and strengthened surveillance

systems in communities.

Dr Chilufya said that with the onsite test and treat would see the

number of people on Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ARVs) increase from

900,000 to more than a million.

According the statement issued yesterday by First Secretary for Press

and Public Relations at Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in

Washington DC Patricia Littiya, the Health Minister was accompanied

to the meeting by Ministry of Health Clinical Care Specialist and HIV

Program Manager Dr Chrispin Moyo.

Dr Chilufya was met on arrival by Zambian Embassy Charge’ D’affaires

James Chisenga on arrival at Washington Dulles Airport.