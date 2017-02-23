Zambian HIV rate prevalence rate reduces- Dr Chilufya

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has recorded progress in
the reduction of HIV prevalence rate to 11.6 percent among people
between the ages of 15 and 49.
Dr Chilufya said Government was committed to reducing HIV prevalence
further through strengthened health systems and expanding access to
primary health care services.
Speaking in Washington DC ahead of the 2017 annual President’s
Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) management meeting, the
minister said that the country had seen a significant reduction of HIV
prevalence because of the interventions including test and treat
program and the elimination of mother to child transmission.
He said that some of the objectives of the annual meeting were to
review the country strategy and agree on priorities for the 2017
Country work plan.
PEPFAR was the largest donor aid to the HIV/ AIDS programme in Zambia.
Dr Chilufya said that the Patriotic Front (PF) Government has been
committed to reducing HIV hence the increase in budget allocation for
ARVS from US$4 million in 2011 to US$44 million last year.
He said his ministry was determined to upscale its commitment to
fighting HIV through increased resources and strengthened surveillance
systems in communities.
Dr Chilufya said that with the onsite test and treat would see the
number of people on Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ARVs) increase from
900,000 to more than a million.
According the statement issued yesterday by First Secretary for Press
and Public Relations at Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in
Washington DC Patricia Littiya, the Health Minister was accompanied
to the meeting by Ministry of Health Clinical Care Specialist and HIV
Program Manager Dr Chrispin Moyo.
Dr Chilufya was met on arrival by Zambian Embassy Charge’ D’affaires
James Chisenga on arrival at Washington Dulles Airport.
Well Done PF, the working Government.