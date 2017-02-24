2017 U20 AFCON UPDATE: Hugo Broos joins Cameroon U20 camp in Zambia

2017 Africa Cup winning coach Hugo Broos is in Zambia with the Cameroon Under-20 team.

Broos, guided the Indomitable Lions to victory in the 2017 Africa Cup in Gabon,is with the team as advisor and to monitor prospects for his senior team.

“I will continue to try new players, ” Broos said.

Meanwhile, Cameroon drew 1-1 with FAZ Super Division club Red Arrows on Thursday at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The 1995 champions are now headed to Ndola where they will be based to play their Group B matches against South Africa, Sudan and Senegal.