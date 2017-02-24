Siavonga DC turns his public office into a political arena for receiving defectors

Siavonga District Commissioner (DC) Lovemore Kanyama has turned his office into a political party arena for receiving stage managed defectors to the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Party.

Receiving defectors who claimed to have joined the PF using a public office at the district Administration, Mr Kanyama welcomed them for declaring their support to work with the PF government.

Even when reminded if it was the PF’s policy to receive defectors in public offices, Kanyama claimed he received them because they have pledged to work with the ruling party to bring development to the district.

Among the defectors included the Oliver Muuka who is one of the people who stood as Independent candidate for the position of council chairperson in the last year’s general elections.

The others are Macklon Sialanga from MMD, Donald Hamoonga from UPND, and Michael Hamakole who said is not from any political party.

Mr Kanyama told the defectors that they are free to come to his office anytime and no one will harass them.

He said Siavonga people should not doubt because government is working to develop the district and the entire Southern Province.

However, the senior PF leadership in the district has distanced themselves from the defectors to the ruling party arguing that it was not the duty of the DC to receive people willing to join PF but the party leaders.

The leaders who did not want to be named said the purported defectors were fake and it was also wrong for Mr Kanyama to receive them in a public office.