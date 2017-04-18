The anxiously awaited case in which UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and five others are facing treason charges has commenced in the Lusaka Magistrate Court this afternoon.

And Mr Hichilema has refused to take a seat before Magistrate Greenwell Malumani in protest against what his lawyers say is the way the opposition leader has been treated.

Mr Hichilema who is represented by a team of lawyers comprising Vincent Malambo SC, Hon Jack Mwiimbu, Keith Mweemba and Martha Mushipe is appearing for mention and an explanation of the four charges slapped on him.

Mr Hichilema’s wife Mutinta, family members, opposition MMD leader Nevers Mumba, People’s Party President Mike Mulongoti ,ADD Leader Charles Milupi and some of his supporters are present in court.

Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba is conspicuously missing from the court session.

Security is tight at the court premises with Police in full riot gears manning the court and nearby places.

And defend Lawyer Jack Mwiimbu told the court that the other accused persons other than Mr Hichilema we’re severely tortured even on their private parts.

He said the accused were made to open their mouths and pepper sprayed in the mouth causing excruciating pain

Earlier, Magistrates Kennedy Mulife allocated the matter to Magistrate Malumani after reading out the Case and names of the accused persons.

The court Room is full to its capacity with other siting on the floor.

As Mr. Hichilema walked into the court room from a holding cell, his party members where seen flashing the party symbol in court.