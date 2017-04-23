

The Zambia Police has been challenged to tell the nation whether or not the alleged robbery that took place at UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s residence during his recent arrest was justified.

UPND member Dante Saunders says he personally agrees with the assertion that the alleged stealing of Mr. Hichilema’s belongings during his arrest amounted to aggravated robbery.

Mr. Saunders has wondered what else it would be other aggregated robbery for armed police officers to allegedly break-in at Mr. Hichilema’s house and allegedly get away with some of his monies.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Saunders has asked the Police command to tell the nation whether stealing of Mr. Hichilema’s property was part of entire operation in which he was arrested.

Mr. Saunders says he does not think there is any justification on the part of police officers that arrested Mr. Hichilema to also allegedly steal his food stuffs and bed sheets as is being alleged.

He states that the alleged aggravated robbery that took place at Mr. Hichilema’s home must not be allowed to die a natural death.