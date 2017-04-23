The opposition UPND has distanced itself from rising cases of arson where unknown people have set ablaze some government buildings and markets.
Addressing a news briefing in Lusaka, UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango said the party has nothing to do with such cases.
“I would like to clearly and firmly state here and now that the insinuations and pronouncements from the PF that UPND supporters are behind the fire outbreaks around the country are not only false but malicious and a threat to national security,” Mrs Nalumango said.
She said the UPND is aware that President Lungu is under pressure to sort out the mess he has created by destroying the economy, state institutions and even the democracy adding that frustrated people take all critics as enemies.
“The truth is that Edgar Lungu has failed to run the country. He has created division in the country through abuse of state institutions like the Zambia Police Service,” Mrs Nalumango said.
“He wants to create a police state but we shall not allow him to do that. He will not succeed. It is unthinkable that the PF can today accuse us of creating widespread fires under the guise of the state of emergency declaration. Zambians know by now who is perpetrating criminal activities without being arrested.”
She added, “We all know that some PF officials are on record of shooting innocent citizens and no arrests and prosecution have been made We know that even the threats of state of emergency by Edgar Lungu are all part of the grand scheme hashed several years ago to ban other political parties so as to slide the country into a one party state.”
Mrs Nalumango said the incarceration of party leader Hakainde Hichilema and the mass arrests of UPND supporters are all part of this scheme.
“Several fire outbreaks have been reported and the police have assured of investigations. We are yet to get any forensic reports on the causes of these fires. Up to now no one has been apprehended,” she stated.
“Our mission and vision as a party are very clear. We want a better Zambia for all- and not just for UPND members but for every Zambian. We challenge the PF to address the high prices of mealie meal, high electricity tariffs, unemployment created by the PF, shortage of drugs in hospitals and corruption than abusing the rights of citizens after failing to provide solutions.”
“Our message to the general party membership countrywide is stay calm. Victory is assured,” she said.
Thank you Mama. She was one of the best deputy speaker and one of the most principled women our great nation has. Not Mumbi Phiri who behaves like man and advoating for violence. Everyone can see HH’s arrest was out of hate and lack no legal backing or proper charges. Lungu, must know HH and UPND are not his problem but the facts behind his asceding to the presidency. It was not done in a proper way. Let him fac tge truth not HH. Please release the innocent man
“Our message to the general party membership countrywide is stay calm. Victory is assured in 2021,” she said.
Tell them (PF) to stop spreading malicious lies. They are susceptible to concocting baseless narratives which serve divisive short-term goals. The PF language is divisive and bloated with hate, yet, they always unsuccessfully shift the blame to UPND. PF’s fundamental backbone is constructed and anchored on lies and usual boring old age accusations. For example; UPND this and ha Tonga this and that. To put it mildly PF think tanks are not creative and innovative. Build Zambia and unite everyone that is the primary and ultimate goal of an honest politician.
Well said Madam Nalumango. We know that the Arson Attacks are State Sponsored to create an excuse to declare a State of Emergency aimed at killing the Petition and the Petitioners or jailing them to force them to recognize Lungu. The State of Emergency will not cure Lungu’s Illegitimacy and neither will succeed in killing the Petitioners and their Party UPND. The Petition will live on until it is heard and disposed off. Lungu’s Barbarism in dealing with the Petition , raiding HH’s House and jailing him on trumped up Treason charges will attract Economic,Financial and Travel Sanctions soon. Lungu and his Cabal have committed numerous crimes against humanity and are now perfect Candidates to be indicted to the ICC. Thru gross Human Rights Violations Lungu and his fellow Criminals have…
Thank you Mumba. A true Zambian and defender of the truth. God bless you. Lungu needs to know a wrong is a wrong.
During the Levy Mwanawasa era Zambia was one of the most respected and admired nations on earth with exceptional economic principles and sound economy. Whether a person travels to Europe, South America, Pacific Islands, US, Asia, Africa or Down under (Australia), knowledgeable and wealthy people commented positive and honest facts about Zambia and its people. However, currently, many educated and wealthy foreign nationals depict Zambia as a nation which consists of unstable law enforcement agencies and a problematic leadership. They view Zambia as a heaven of unreasonable mass incarcerations and corruption where anything bad is possible.
Levy ruled in a political environment where opposition was responsible, and did not frustrate gov’t.
@ Patriot Abroad: Micheal Chilufya Sata, PF president then, referred to Levy Mwanawasa as Cabbage and accused him of not having a clue to run the affairs of state, day in day out but Levy focused on developing the country and not focusing on these trivial issues. Levy took the criticism as a positive and helped him propel Zambia to where RB found it. Use the criticism from Zambians as a positive to develop the country not just defending even the undefendable. Facts are facts you can’t change them.
If people are certain upnd are behind it then why not provide proof to your pf police. Why is pf scared of following the rule of law. If you accuse some one then the onus is on you to prove those allegations. Same way we have proof that the election was rigged and the electoral code was not followed. That is why we want the petition heard. We are not just pointing fingers but asking for our proof to be looked at by a fair court.
Nalumango was to quick to defend her party. The police are investigating. Why not wait for the results, why rush to defense? The guilty are afraid. The best she should have done was to condemn those who doing this destruction of public property. By refusing to condemn them she saying it the right behaviour. by supporting it, then we can conclude that UPND is the likely sponsor. Nalumango has indirectly accepted responsibility.
Why shouldn’t she defend her own party when they are been accused of crimes by insecure little men. When your officials have come out saying upnd are behind it why should we sit quiet and allow our name to be tarnished? Are you normal young man kikiki. So tell your party to keep quiet and stop useless accusation through media. Why can’t they also wait for the law enforcers to investigate after all the law enforcers are controlled by your party.
NEZ, you only defend yourself to an accusation. How can UPND defend itself from a crime no has accused it of. The guilty are always afraid!!!! let the police conclude their work. UPND thinks they are beyond reproach and free from the law of the land. UPND will commit a crime and cry foul against anyone who tell them off. If you live in a glass house, not throw stones!!! how many stones ahve UPND and HH thrown since they lost the 2016 elections? UPND and HH are insulting trivialising almost every sector of the Zambian society. Everyone cnnot be wrong and only HH be right, there is then something seriously wrongly wired in UPND and HH thinking. It is clearly warped!!!!!
PF political adviser is questionable how did he fail to foresee this. The government is in pain to justify internationally fake arresting of HH
Where is GBM? My prayer is that GBM is in good health
UPND are the cause of the violence outbreak. The senior officials in UPND, have a case to answer before citizens on its Party Politics and Modus Operandi. It was going to come to this. UPND has since atheist last elections, caused strife and spread a message of desolation on the economy, the governance, EVERYTHING has been negative. Everything twisted to rile the citizens into protest.
It’s irrefutable that UPND, us the Party of Genocide, Economic Destruction. No other Opposition Party Leader has acted out in the manner of UPND. The Party MUST be deregistered, banned and all the senior officials held culpable for the violence and disturbance to economic advancement.
This latest scenario reminds me when UPND acquiesced with mercenaries and disgruntled men causing mayhem in Lusaka. When ritual killings were going on in Lusaka HH and his colleagues were happy and to date, they have never condemned those killings. The killers are currently being tried in a Zambian court and will be sent to mukobeko. The men doing fires will be caught and sent to jail for arson. Do you remember the man who set the Post newspapers on fire? He is serving a 20-year jail sentence in a stinky jail cell.
We expect older women to be respectable and behave in an exemplary money – particularly for a woman like her who has held very responsible positions in Government. Is she surely comfortable referring to the President simply as Edgar Lungu? Nensoni tabakwata – really sad.
This would have made sense if it was signed by GBM the acting and incoming president of UPND.
You are right Mama. This is a gimmick by pf cadres and Lungu to implicate innocent people. It will not work God is in control. Lungu and his evil pf Ministers like Lusambo who is wishing other people to die are scared of their own shadows. They will reap what they are sowing it won’t be long. Lusambo is not fit to be a Minister. He can only serve in Lungu’s government full of savages.
The Fires are PF sponsored, the real motive is to frame UPND and deregister the party. Just like the presidential motorcade ploy the they arrested hh for, it was a setup they planned to put hh behind bars for not recognising lungu. It was well calculated knowing the nation will believe that he did not give way for the motorcade for that same reason.
