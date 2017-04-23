

The opposition UPND has distanced itself from rising cases of arson where unknown people have set ablaze some government buildings and markets.

Addressing a news briefing in Lusaka, UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango said the party has nothing to do with such cases.

“I would like to clearly and firmly state here and now that the insinuations and pronouncements from the PF that UPND supporters are behind the fire outbreaks around the country are not only false but malicious and a threat to national security,” Mrs Nalumango said.

She said the UPND is aware that President Lungu is under pressure to sort out the mess he has created by destroying the economy, state institutions and even the democracy adding that frustrated people take all critics as enemies.

“The truth is that Edgar Lungu has failed to run the country. He has created division in the country through abuse of state institutions like the Zambia Police Service,” Mrs Nalumango said.

“He wants to create a police state but we shall not allow him to do that. He will not succeed. It is unthinkable that the PF can today accuse us of creating widespread fires under the guise of the state of emergency declaration. Zambians know by now who is perpetrating criminal activities without being arrested.”

She added, “We all know that some PF officials are on record of shooting innocent citizens and no arrests and prosecution have been made We know that even the threats of state of emergency by Edgar Lungu are all part of the grand scheme hashed several years ago to ban other political parties so as to slide the country into a one party state.”

Mrs Nalumango said the incarceration of party leader Hakainde Hichilema and the mass arrests of UPND supporters are all part of this scheme.

“Several fire outbreaks have been reported and the police have assured of investigations. We are yet to get any forensic reports on the causes of these fires. Up to now no one has been apprehended,” she stated.

“Our mission and vision as a party are very clear. We want a better Zambia for all- and not just for UPND members but for every Zambian. We challenge the PF to address the high prices of mealie meal, high electricity tariffs, unemployment created by the PF, shortage of drugs in hospitals and corruption than abusing the rights of citizens after failing to provide solutions.”

“Our message to the general party membership countrywide is stay calm. Victory is assured,” she said.