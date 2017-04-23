

The ruling PF has charged that it is impossible in a Democratic Country like Zambia for a citizen to be arrested for holding divergent views.

PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya says his party is not aware of any citizen in Zambia who has been arrested by the Police for criticizing government in the last 6 years.

Mr. Bwalya says if there is any person in jail or police custody such an individual has been arrested for breaking the law.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Bwalya says the ruling PF believes that Zambia cannot therefore lose democratic credentials just because one or two citizens have been arrested for breaking the law.

Mr. Bwalya has argued that upholding of the rule of law entails that those that break the law are brought to book and made to account for their actions.

He states that those that are arguing that some opposition leaders in the Country have been allegedly arrested because of their popularity are in this case mistaken.

Mr. Bwalya notes that there is no offense in Zambia of being popular for which any anyone can be arrested

He says history confirms it that no Zambian citizen has in fact ever been arrested for being popular.