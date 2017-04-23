FOUR people, three of whom have been identified as Zambians, have died in South Africa in a road traffic accident involving a bus owned by Jitotwe Bus Services.
According to a statement issued to the media by Nicky Shabolyo, the press secretary at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa, reports indicate that the four died on the spot while five others are in critical condition and have been admitted to medical facilities in Limpopo Province.
Witnesses say the bus travelling from Johannesburg to Lusaka flipped onto the side as the driver tried to avoid an object ahead of him. The accident happened around midnight on Sunday in Louis Trichardt town (formerly Trichardtsdorp), just before Beitbridge.
Those who died have been identified as Memory Kainga and her daughter, Taonga Mwale. Angel Kunda, the conductor on the bus, was also killed in the accident. The fourth person is yet to be identified.
The driver’s whereabouts are unknown at the moment.
Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba has described the incident as tragic especially coming after a number of other accidents involving public transport vehicles which have claimed lives in Zambia.
Mr. Mwamba has said that the High Commission is in contact with the owners of the bus to ensure that logistical issues are attended to.
“Our initial step when we heard about the accident was to make contact with various authorities and the Zambian community in Johannesburg. We are closely following all developments around the incident so that appropriate follow-up steps can be taken.”
“We wish to convey our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured quick recovery,” Mr. Mwamba said.
This is a rather unfortunate comment. You only think of yourselves and that’s why it’s been difficult to form government. Learn to differentiate politics from such calamities.
I feel sorry for families, it’s a trategy and worse in His Excellency’s Mwamba’s territory, whom I also doubt that he can arrange anything in a mature way.
Uuh NEZ: Business trips are made by every body to any part of the world where the kind of service is available. Tell me a country whose citizen do not go outside to buy items. What happens to planes that crush? Whose economy is bad? Let us mourn with those who are mourning and not always bringing politics into these catastrophes that our friends are going through. You never know maybe some the dead went for holidays in RSA the way people travel to our livingstone for holidays. This is a sad situation that does not need politics
please show respect for the departed my friend. You have chose to only see the part that constructively criticises your party in my comment. The truth of the matter is that the zambian economy is on its knees. It does not stop there, with poor human rights records and social delinquencies left right centre. The sooner you wake up to this reality the better for you.
Condolences to the families. May the good LORD grant the family comfort in this time of their loss.
Prayers of Comfort. Condolences to the families. God bless them and the deceased rest in peace.
