Mighty Mufulira Wanderers woeful start to the 2017 campaign continued on Sunday when they were annihilated 6-0 away by defending FAZ Super Division champions Zanaco at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Mighty sacked their Egyptian-born coach Sulieman Ahmed last week after he attacked the club in the media over its 2017 pre-season transfer strategy.

Four key players left who included Taonga Bwembya on loan to Zanaco but not major signings come in.

And Bwembya was not eligible to face Mighty thanks to a clause in the loan deal.

Meanwhile, Zanaco took a 4-0 lead into the break courtesy of goals from Kennedy Musonda, Augustine Mulenga, Ernest Mbewe and Saith Sakala in the 2nd, 14th, 21st and 40th minutes respectively.

Boyd Musonda added the fifth goal in the 66th minute before Richard Kasonde completed the rout in the 82nd minute.

The victory was also the defending champions first league win this season after a 1-1 home draw against Red Arrows and 2-1 away defeat at Green Eagles.

Mighty on the other hand have now lost three straight matches scoring one goal and conceding 13 goals and are rock bottom in 20th place.

Zanaco are 7th on 4 points from three matches.

Meanwhile, 9th placed Nakambala Leopards stayed unbeaten after downing 12th positioned Green Buffaloes 1-0 away in the lunchtime kickoff at Heroes Stadium.

Ignatius Lwipa scored the game’s lone goal in the 70th minute.

Nakambala have 4 points from two games with a match in hand against Zesco United coming up on Wednesday.