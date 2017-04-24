UPND is being primitive by boycotting this year’s International Labour Day celebrations, says labour minister Joyce Simukoko.
Ms Simukoko said all the workers should ignore the UPND stance on the day which was celebrated the world over.
She said UPND’s primitiveness was shocking and the party would regret the actions.
In an exclusive interview with the Daily Nation, Ms Simukoko said being an opposition political party did not mean disregarding the system and the authority.
“They are losing it that is why we have the judiciary handling the matter of their leader so we only expect them to wait for the outcome and not politicize the Labour Day celebrations,” she said.
Ms Simukoko said the UPND should take a leaf from what was happening in developed countries regarding offering the checks and balances without anarchy.
She said if the UPND was planning to boycott the Labour Day celebrations on the basis that their leader was incarcerated then what they were doing did not add any value to the society.
“People do not get attracted to political parties that encourage anarchy, insults and promote violence. No Zambian wants to see the country on fire,” Ms Simukoko said. She said Zambian workers wanted to listen to solutions from the opposition and not threats to put the nation on fire.
Ms. Simukoko said the day was a special one meant to celebrate the sweat of workers which should never be politicized.
“It is a way of saying thank you to the workers, so what the UPND are saying is like saying they cannot go to church because their leader HH is incarcerated,” she said. Ms Simukoko urged all the workers across Zambia to ignore UPND and turn out in numbers for the celebrations.
On Saturday, UPND chairperson for labour Percy Chanda said it would be insane for UPND to be part of the celebrations while their leader Hakainde Hichilema was incarcerated.
They arepathetic and MUST NEVER be allowed to rule this country
Joyce is RIGHT and a credible person
Keep him in jail ( you know WHO )
Thanks
BB2014,16
Jst maybe they are boycotting coz of the following reason
1. in support of workers who are being humilated by foreigners coz PF is impotent.
2. In protest to teach PF that driving at the same speed with a questionable leader aint treason.
3. Making sure they make piece work during labour day so us to sustain thier familes since its savival of the fittest .
4. dont want to be blamed when PF in their usual acts start detroying things and point to the opposition.
5. coz Nonde u are BOOOOOORING
But she is the one looking so primately primitive putting on a headgear made from a dead squirrel, yikes.
She is right, there is a problem with hh and the UPND’s conduct.
You don’t gain anything by protesting over elections that had international observation, and you are the only one who sees votes in a bin out of millions of people, and many Nations.
If there were doubts from at least one other entity than UPND, may be they were going to be justified.
Now, out of many Nations and regional groups across the world who all reported that the elections did not fall short of credibility, only HH and his supporters saw votes in a bin.
This is why, whatever they do they will merely be ignored by the international community.
And over the Mongu sagar, the only item I read reported by the international media was simply, ” Zambia’s ppositionn UPND leader HH has been arrested and…
And over the Mongu sagar, the only item I read reported by the international media was simply, ” Zambia’s ppositionn UPND leader HH has been arrested and charged with treason after he refused to give way and block the republican president, Edgar Lungu”
This is supposed to be embarrassing because all they were reporting that he was arrested after commuting a crime.
Is that not an embarrassment?
Dollar is now trading at single digit.
If you keep him locked up the future is bright
Now we can afford to buy machinery set up factories .
Under gbm the party is very peaciful.
Now we know rhe rable rouser.
Just release him and you will how the money from privatisation is being used to sponsor violence
I think UPND shouldn’t attend labour day celebrations to avoid confrontations with PF thugs.
Joyce Nonde, do you remember what happened when UPND youths attended youth day celebrations? PF cadres started beating UPND youths and stripped naked an innocent girl in full view of the police who did not.
And please don’t politicize labor day, why do you want political parties for labor day, shouldn’t you be asking the private sector and cival servants to attend?
UPND have always been primitive. Thats why their Boss is on Treason Row right now.
who needs them anyway
Nonde has also become mad! To start with, that event is not for cadres. It is for professionals. So why should everything politicised in Zambia kanshi!! Pathetic Failures!
Just award your cadres you have hired on tribal lines.
‘Mushota:
Accomplished Lesbian – wash your small fake willie!
Very true, they are not ready to rule Zambia. Anyways who cares, let them be.
You know something is wrong when a PF cadre advises UPND how to be popular in order to get into power!
@Munone :
Yes, your grandmother wither ancient and smelly pu.ssey is ready to rule Zambia!! Kanio!
No need to use such a demeaning and derogatory word. This a day for workers and they should be the ones to be encouraged to attend whether or not they are UPND.
Who is primitive here? Is it one who goes to celebrate nothing as conditions of service are poor, no employment, no energy even to March due to hunger. For a UPND member who is hurting due to their leader, how do they attend any PF function? Only the primitive can attend. This is the worst govt. natuchula sana. As a worker, I want salary increment with immediate effect and not to listen to empty kusabaila and promises.
@Dennis:
This lihu.le Joyce Sini.okoko is so primitive and educated that it is even not worth listening to her! She doesnt even know what she is doing in Govt – so how can Zambia go forward with such Id.iots in high office?
Mrs Nonde, as a public officer (government minister), you should use civilized language even towards people whose views you disagree with. This language of hate from government officials is sickening and says a lot about where we are as a society.
You must first condem someone that calls others CLUELESS hynas lol
@Laughing matter, there should be a difference in maturity and accountability between those in government and those striving to be in government. When you form government, it should be a government for all citizens, including those that never voted for you. So, stop comparing name calling by an opposition with those in government.
You are expecting too much from this lady. All she knows is insulting others, beyond that nothing to offer.
Let those who have things to celebrate go ahead! Those who feel cheated and don’t see anything worth celebrating should not be demonized when they choose to stay away! Attending or not attending the celebrations has no impact on GDP!
Even if they attend, what is the benefit?
The labour minister is just a rubber stamp just like her predecessor Shamenda.
Is this not the same so called cabinet minister who was captured by theose coloured restaurant owners in Lusaka who were doing racism on their black staff! I bet she is the one who is primitive, I mean look at how she looks, is this not a gorilla matriach we are seeing here! Maybe its thise monkets they like chewing whose spirits and looks they are also now emulating.
thers nothing to celebrate about..just go for mental and dental checkups Joyce..viva HH
I agree and the dentist should triple the charge – what with horrible mouth with miilions of unchecked teeth of a dinosaur in that jungle mouth!!
Sometimes it is better to be quiet than expose your ……..
She is right, there is a problem with hh and the UPND’s conduct.
You don’t gain anything by protesting over elections that had international observation, and you are the only one who sees votes in a bin out of millions of people, and many Nations.
If there were doubts from at least one other entity than UPND, may be they were going to be justified.
Now, out of many Nations and regional groups across the world who all reported that the elections did not fall short of credibility, only HH and his supporters saw votes in a bin.
This is why, whatever they do they will merely be ignored by the international community.
And over the Mongu sagar, the only item I read reported by the international media was simply, ” Zambia’s ppositionn UPND leader HH has been arrested and charged with treason after he refused to give way and block the republican president, Edgar Lungu”
This is supposed to be embarrassing because all they were reporting that he was arrested after commuting a crime.
Is that not an embarrassment?
The Minister is right on point but the language is inappropriate. Obviously UPND is taking such a stance for the reason of provocation. Leaders especially in Govt have a task to bring people together and to achieve that, there is need to use welcoming language.
And over the Mongu sagar, the only item I read reported by the international media was simply, ” Zambia’s ppositionn UPND leader HH has been arrested and charged with treason after he refused to give way and block the republican president, Edgar Lungu”
This is supposed to be embarrassing because all they were reporting that he was arrested after commuting a crime.
Is that not an embarrassment?
UPND is so bitter they can even boycott their own President’s inauguration !
But gladly they wont because…..there will never be an Inauguration Ceremony for HH
Bwana Advice, we are on two different pages. Please don’t drag me into the mad by associating my comment to matters that are already in court. I agree with the meaning of the Minister’s statement except the words used sound provocative. Imagine me saying you are being primitive to comment on matters that are in court. It sounds rude, doesn’t it?
Lets debate responsibly! Unfortunately, there is only one country for PF, UPND and my PPP Poor People’s party, a party I intend to grab from Muliokela.kikiki
Fine fine my dear.
Lets all be civilised. UPND is aggrieved over last years election and you expect them to come and start marching before you Joyce Nonde at labour day. I am not UPND but if I were in their shoes, I wouldn’t. Its just common sense. Dr Kaunda protested against the whites and stopped eating meat in protest, do you call that primitivity. No, he was aggrieved.
Exactly. Am glad we share a view.
This nominated Mp has become so big headed, even her debates in Parliament lack civility, always confrontational as if she’s debating with employers over workers terms and conditions of service!!!
Joyce NONDO Sini.okoko the UGLIEST WOMAN IN PARLIAMENT – she looks like an Aborigine!
This woman Nonde has become u.s.e.l.e.s.s because of money. Who is his or her right mind would go to celebrate when their leader is charged for tramped up charges? To celebrate what? Which civilised nation is Nondescript referring to? No civilised nation would do what this government of uncivilised people are doing.
Joyce you are primitive yourself. Just look at your teeth. Your language cannot be tolerated anywhere apart from in your new bedroom.
@Advice
do you understand chizungu?
“Zambia’s main opposition leader has been charged with treason after he was ACCUSED of obstructing the motorcade of President Edgar Lungu, the lawyer for Hakainde Hichilema said Tuesday. Under the country’s penal code, treason carries a death sentence.”
The above appeared on dailymail.co.uk.
So what is so special about saying accused when evidence is everywhere even himself is a moving and testifying evidence.
Arrest follows acusation, and after court then one becomes a convict or acquitted.
And mere acquittal does not imply one did not commit an offence, but sometimes it comes as a result of inappropriate charge.
So whether convicted or acquitted will not in anyway remove the fact that hh refused to give way.
He confessed himself and we have all seen the videos, so why do you want to enjoy the so-called chizungu you are calling “accused”?
Ka Mushota, do you think that 2 tribes can fight and successfuly beat three strong tribes from south etc. Think again before you can’t finish what you have started.
Ubufi bulaya noku bwela as long as God knows man’s evil plans to implicate an innocent person. Don’t think that you are clever no one is clever than God. HH may be humiliated today but Lungu does not know what lies ahead of him. Leas nimalyotola.
EVEN IF I WAS A UPND FULL MEMBER I CAN NOT MIX MY CELEBRATIONS WHEN MY FATHER IS MISTREATED BY ANOTHER MAN. HOW CAN YOU LOVE A CHILD OF YOUR ENEMY? UPND IS HH WHEN YOU HARASS HH YOU HARASS UPND
President Lungu charged that VJ was denting the image of the country and wondered why the Zambian Embassies have allowed him to do so.
IS VJ LYING OR IT IS LUNGU WHO IS LYING? HE MUST GO DOWN THE GROUND AND HEAR WHAT COMMON CITIZEN IS SAYING. THE ARREST OF HH WILL ONE DAY PROVEN TO BE BITTER TO THOSE WHO FELL ZAMBIA IS PEACEFUL.
PF GO AND CREATE JOBS FOR THE YOUTH… LABOUR DAY IS ABOUT JOB CREATION, NOT ABOUT THE OPPOSITION.
GOVERNMENT IS ALWAYS TALKING NONESENSE ABOUT UPND AS IF THEY ARE THE ONLY PARTY IN THE OPPOSITION…….! GO TO WORK AND BUILD PROPER ROADS AND STOP FOCUSSING ON THE UPND
ZAMBIANS NEED FOOD, HEALTHCARE AND BETTER EDUATION – GO AND WORK AND STOP STEALING MONEY FOR THE POOR AND THE VERY PEOPLE THAT VOTED FOR YOU..!
Mushota – please shut up.
It is very shameful to celebrate while there’s no jobs In the country. Shem to you selfish leaders who Increase taxes minus salaries. This is the poorest government I have ever seen In my life.
But what do you expect them to do? Join in celebrations while their leader is in jail? Would PF have done that? Tamukwete ifyakulanda just shut up
Please go fix your hair. You look like you are wearing a dead rat on your head. ANd you are old, do not wear a black hair wig.
You’re primitive if you don’t understand that peaceful protests and boycotts are a constitutional right of citizens to express their dissent. Or, will boycotting Worker’s Day celebrations also be treason? What a country!
I doubt this cougar has the slightest clue about the real meaning of the word primitive! It’s all “kulimonesha ya”, stupid ? Cow.
Lets all be civilised. UPND is aggrieved over last years election and you expect them to come and start marching before you Joyce Nonde at labour day. I am not UPND but if I were in their shoes, I wouldn’t. Its just common sense. Dr Kaunda protested against the whites and stopped eating meat in protest, do you call that primitivity. No, he was aggrieved
I don’t think even UPND know why they live in Zambia. Please find another country to go to if you are not happy with us. Primitive for sure. They do not understand gov’t purpose. They can’t get the hang of elections. Cry babies.
Blame the British bundling you and i in one sack.
UPNDonkeys, now they claim that they can’t attend the Labour Day because their leader is behind bars. Donkeys donkeys donkeys give us a break please! Even if HH was in his house, you would boycott, so why the donkey excuses.
Someone here thinks I am.being uncouth by labelling UPND as donkeys. If you follow where we came from way before the elections we gave them advice that HH was campaigning the wrong way like an illiterate, up to the election petition you will agree that we tried to give them more advice. But it soon became clear that we were not dealing with normal human beings, anyone who cannot take sensible advice and says “me either I win or you can kill me” must simply be a donkey. That creep who questioned me must now know why donkeys are donkeys, and UPND happens to be full…
Contd…
That creep who questioned me must now know why donkeys are donkeys, and UPND happens to be full of them. How else can you describe that fella now rotting in prison?
Next if you drink beer it will be treason because all beer belongs to Lungu
For God’s sake this a Labour day and not UP ND or OF day.Hon Nonde you seem to have good intention but your wording needs checking.you cant say say UP ND are primitive.that is a sweeping and generalizing statement.just make an apeal to all zambians to celebrate despite their political affiliation.