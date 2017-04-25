The Patriotic Front (PF) Government has proposed to restructure the University of Zambia by turning the institution into University College.

Government says UNZA in its current structure is too big to manage.

The proposal if approved will see UNZA turned into five University Colleges namely, College of Medicine, College of Education, College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, College of Science, Engineering and Mines and the College of Humanities and Arts.

According to highly placed Government sources, Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo has already prepared a Cabinet Memorandum to restructure UNZA in order to “improve efficiency and effectiveness in the operations of the institutions.”

Professor Luo contends in her Cab Memo that UNZA has become inefficient in its management due to its current which has resulted in operational problems.

She said UNZA will be restructured by shifting its niche opportunities and direct towards not only undergraduate training but postgraduate training, research, vocational skills training,and internationalization of the institution.

Professor Luo also wants to improve and remodel UNZA’s strategy for income generation which will ensure the smooth running of the institution and develop a performance culture with performance appraisal systems.

The said the action is provided for in the Higher Education Act of 2013, Part III Section 13 (3).