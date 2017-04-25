President Edgar Lungu has warned Mayors, Council Chairpersons and District Commissioners that he will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against them if they engage in conflict over their roles.

President Lungu says Secretary to the Cabinet Rowland Msiska issued a circular which guided the administrative interface between the local authorities and district administration.

The President says as public functionaries mayors, council chairpersons and District Commissioners are called to serve the people and not to satisfy their personal interests.

President Lungu said this in a speech read for him by Vice President Inonge Wina at the official opening of the 61st Joint Annual Conference of the Local Government Association of Zambia and the 14th General Assembly of the Alliance of Mayors and Municipal Leaders in Livingstone this afternoon.

And President Lungu says central government expects local authorities to embrace strategic thinking in the management of public affairs.

Meanwhile Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale says the government is in the process of declaring newly established local authorities as rating authorities.

Mr. Mwale also says that owing to the rampant fire outbreaks that the nation has experienced the government will also declare all local authorities in the country as Fire Authorities.

And speaking earlier Local Government Association of Zambia president Christopher Kan’gombe said the realization of decentralization lies in overcoming various constraints that influence governance at local level.