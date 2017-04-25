LUSAKA High Court Judge, Mwila Chitabo has declined to recuse himself from handling a matter in which United Party for National Development (UPND), leader Hakainde Hichilema wants the court to determine whether his rights to be heard in the Presidential petition were violated.
Mr Justice Chitabo said he will be in charge and in control of the proceedings and has set May 16, 2017 as a day he will sit to hear Attorney General, Likando Kalaluka’s notice of intention to raise preliminary issues.Judgement
He said that the ‘guns’ that have been turned on him by Mr Hichilema and his vice president Geoffrey Mwamba should have been directed at the highest institution of the judiciary constituting the office of the Chief Justice.
“On the foregoing and in conclusion, I hold that the petitioners have palpably failed to establish their indictment of bias, animosity, prejudice or other charges. The application fails and it is hereby dismissed”, Mr Justice Chitabo said.
Mr Justice Chitabo said that he had microscopically dissected, analyzed the allegations and found no basis to sustain even remotely the charge of bias.
He said if Mr Hichilema and Mr Mwamba had tracked subjective perception that he is biased, he should not even have presided over the recusal application as he could not have been the one handling the matter.
In this matter, Mr Hichilema and Mr Mwamba citing the attorney general want the Lusaka High Court to determine whether or not the Constitutional Court violated their rights when it dismissed their Presidential petition.
The constitutional court on September 5, 2016 dismissed their petition after they failed to present evidence to the court that their votes were stolen 14 days after they had filed it.
The opposition UPND leaders however filed a fresh motion in the High Court seeking determination whether their rights were violated by the constitutional court.
Mr Hichilema and Mr Mwamba later asked Mr Justice Chitabo who is handling the matter to recuse himself for alleged biasness.
Among the issues they raised were that Mr Justice Chitabo ‘s alleged failure to commence hearing of their petition on December 15, 2017, that he acted unconventionally by resorting to writing to the parties indefinitely suspending the delivery of the ruling on the petitioners notice to object to preliminary issues indefinitely.
But Mr Justice Chitabo said all the allegations against him did not hold merit as he did not need a judicial inquiry for him to comprehend what was happening as he witnessed part of the intimidating drama bythe UPPD supporters.
He declined Mr Hichilema and Mr Mwamba’s belief that during the pendency of the complaint there existed a conflict of interest between them and the court saying the predicament the petitioners found themselves in was self inflicting.
Some civilized society could ask Lubinda to rescue himself from PF government for a serious scandal of saying there was no petition in any Zambian court.
In short, from Given Lubinda point of view, Justice Chitabo is not working under Ministry of Justice.
The same judge who has been asked to recuse himself now defends his continued running with the same case? How laughable is this! Bembas truly have no shame. They create chaos because they thrive on chaos.
When the accused become the jury, only in Zambia.
On a serious note, HH has invested so much time and money in creating a party of followers, that even the learned UPND supporters and tribesmen (MPs, Lawyers, Chiefs, etc) are beginning to look lost and blind. For example:
(i) failing to count from 1 to 14 – (days)
(ii) the whole “GBM as VP” joke
(iii) UPND MPs constantly pretending to be annoyed and militant
(iv) UPND hiding from their blind followers the fact that the ‘acts of treason’ were committed by HH plus 5 between 12/10/2016 (last year) and this month – not va motorcade. That’s the second of FOUR charges.
I urge all UPND supporters and tribesmen to wake up, pray and not fall into the curse of raising their children to be the instruction-taking blind followers their deceived parents have irritatingly…
HH should stay incarcerated.
UPND should stop excuses and face the music that, this was a subtle attempt on assassinating the president.
The evidence is overwhelming.
Time when come when you will wish you didn’t do certain things in your life,,,,, lungu will pay,,, and you chaps around him will cry
Everything has been hi jacked by Lungu. Police, Army, Judiciary, ECZ etc. Zambia is finished. Next time learn how to choose good leaders not everyone can be in high office.
Judge Chitabo is not hearing HH and GBM’s petition but a complaint that their rights were violated. There are several ways of concluding court cases among of which is dismissal due to want of prosecution when the petitioner fails to present his case within the allowable time. There are also several ways of bringing back a concluded case to court of which a motion is among them. In this case what’s before the court is a motion to attempt to revive the Petition hearing. As to whether HH and GBM will be successful is up to the court to decide. This was what Lubinda talked about, not what General Miyanda stated. Suppose the motion is dismissed would it be held that the Petition were still active? The respondents are relying on the provision that ConCourt decisions are final, not appeallable.
Zambia’s Judiciary is but dead – a dangerous state of affairs! Recusing self is a matter of morality! It is not a debatable thing. How can you judge yourself on such matters? How can you be the accused and judge at the same time?
Indeed why should Judge Chitabo recuse himself? (HH) and his lawyers have no direction. Surely a judge is allocated to listen to your Right to be heard nonsense and again you raise preliminary issues? I’m now convinced they had no evidence in their trumped up petition hearing. They tried to coerce Mrs Mwananwasa she refused to be a spent condom.
As days go by it is becoming clear that Hadolf Hitler (HH) is trying to extend his illegal dictatorial stay at the helm of United Ponyio Nyio Dogs (UPND) What a prick!
This minute we praise judiciary if judgement is in our favour, the other minute we turn our guns at judiciary when out come is otherwise – isnt this traits of dictators, always wanting to oppress and have their way even if the price for such is human life? This is a good stance by the judge, HH and his minions must learn to respect the law before accusing anyone. The petition is waste of time, he lost the elections twice to EL. Let the judge concentrate on other serious matters.
He will be the judge , jury and executioner I like that , upnd should learn to behave , am Tonga and don’t like the clique of tribalism in upnd ,Viva ECL
Since when did LT start requesting for someone’s tribe to post a comment?
I like the piece where the Judge says “….the predicament the petitioners find themselves in is self inflicting.”
I understand that but no donkey ever will, and next HH will raise another preliminary or attempt to appeal to the Supreme court, which they will also ask to recuse itself. Excuse me but that is why I call HH a donkey and his supporters must be donkeys too.
Next you will hear “..because he is bemba….because he is ngoni…..because she is lozi….” yaba!