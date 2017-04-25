Journalist Chanda Chimba the third has been released from prison. Chimba has been released on compassionate grounds.

Zambia Correctional Services Commissioner General Percy Chato has confirmed the release of the journalist.

Mr. Chato says Mr. Chimba has been released in accordance with section 1118 which deals with the release of terminally ill patients.

During his recent visit to Northern Province, President Edgar Lungu announced that he will consider exercising his prerogative of mercy and pardon Chanda Chimba.

The Head of State said he has constitutional powers to pardon prisoners and not people who are still before the courts of law.

And Freelance Journalist Chanda Chimba the third has thanked President Edgar Lungu for pardoning him.

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Chimba says he spent most of his time at the cancer diseases Hospital.

He urged Zambians to avoid crime as the conditions in Prison are not good.

Mr. Chimba also wished President Lungu well as he governs the country.

Freelance Journalist Chanda Chimba was jailed for two years in November 2016.

He was convicted for disposing off property suspected to have been obtained from unlawful sources.

In 2011 Chanda Chimba produced highly defamatory articles against then opposition leader, Michael Sata, the Catholic Church leaders and others for the benefit of the MMD using suspected public resources.

During his visit to Northern Province, President Edgar Lungu announced at a rally in Mbala that he was likely to exercise his prerogative of mercy and pardon Chanda Chimba as he was reported to be battling cancer.

President Lungu also emphasized that this the only constitutionally approved intervention he could make as Head of State after a court conviction was secured.

He was responding to calls for him to intervene and release Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema who had just been arrested and charged with Treason.