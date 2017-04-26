The latest offering from the highly anticipated forthcoming album ‘SUPESTAR’, by Pan African artist of the year Winner, ROBERTO and proves once again why he is Southern Africa’s top Afro-Pop artist.
Roberto offloads the first official single from his 5th Studio album, Contolola, which is a street slang term meaning CONTROL. It is a melodic Afro-Pop, dance song that sees Roberto teaming up with Nigerian multi-award winning artist PATORANKING. The two artists finesse your ears on this dance floor banger.
ROBERTO upcoming album, SUPERSTAR, is slated for Release on 25th May 2017 the album features:
JAY ROX, GENERAL OZZY, BRATHAHOOD CREW – ZAMBIA
PATORANKING, REEKADO BANKS, DAMMY KRANE – NIGERIA
VANESSA MDEE – TANZANIA
JIMMY GASSEL – MAURITIUS
BY KAPA187
He is back