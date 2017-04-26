Roberto unleashes his first official single from his 5th studio album , Contolola

1
33 views

The latest offering from the highly anticipated forthcoming album ‘SUPESTAR’, by Pan African artist of the year Winner, ROBERTO and proves once again why he is Southern Africa’s top Afro-Pop artist.

Roberto offloads the first official single from his 5th Studio album, Contolola, which is a street slang term meaning CONTROL. It is a melodic Afro-Pop, dance song that sees Roberto teaming up with Nigerian multi-award winning artist PATORANKING. The two artists finesse your ears on this dance floor banger.

ROBERTO upcoming album, SUPERSTAR, is slated for Release on 25th May 2017 the album features:

JAY ROX, GENERAL OZZY, BRATHAHOOD CREW – ZAMBIA

PATORANKING, REEKADO BANKS, DAMMY KRANE – NIGERIA

VANESSA MDEE – TANZANIA

 JIMMY GASSEL – MAURITIUS

Connect with Roberto on social Media

INSTAGRAM: RobertoZambia

TWITTER: @RobertoZambia

SnapChat: Roberto Zambia

YOUTUBE: www.youtube.com/robertozambiavevo

 

BY KAPA187

Related posts:

  1. Dope G releases official tracklist for his upcoming album
  2. Eddie Black releases “Nilandileni”, the first single off his debut album
  3. Jay Rox releases the official album artwork for his upcoming album “Lusaka”
  4. Roberto releases hot new single “Into You”

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here