Police have picked up four male persons all of Lusaka suspected to be behind a spate of fires experienced in Lusaka in the recent past.

The suspects have been identified as Remmy Mukuba, aged 35 of Kamwala South who is UPND Provincial Youth Vice Treasurer, Fabian Mwanza Lubona, aged 23, of Kanyama compound, Martin Muchindu,35 of Chilulu Garden, a UPND Youth Provincial Trustee for Lusaka Province, Kelvin Mwansa Mupulisa, 30 of Makeni Villa who is UPND Information Publicity Secretary for Ward 10, Kanyama Constituency.

The suspects were apprehended outside Lusaka Central Correctional Facility at about 03:50 Hours on Wednesday.

They were in a Toyota Nadia Registration Number ALL 3315 which was parked in front of the Camp’s main gate.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo said upon being challenged by alert armed officers, they attempted to drive off but the officers quickly intercepted them and after searching their vehicle, the following items were found;

One bow and three arrows, two brown plastic bottles of potassium permanganate, a small paper containing some black powder, four (4) rechargeable batteries, one (1) mega phone, three (3) empty grain bags, one (1) Chitenge material for Patriotic Front, one (1) blue 5 litre empty container smelling petrol, eight (8) small paper flags for the United Party for National Development and a bottle of Glycerine including two paper tubes and some match sticks.

Mrs Katongo said the suspects are currently detained in police custody and investigations are still underway.

“You may wish to note that a combination of some of the substances found on these suspects can cause an instant explosion or fire. We are warning all those planning to cause confusion in this country to stay away from trouble because Law enforcement officers are on high alert and will not relent to apprehend anyone found wanting. What they should know is that their days are numbered,” Mrs Katongo said.

“I wish to take this opportunity to urge all members of the public to be vigilant as well and report any suspicious person or activity to police.”

Meanwhile, police have apprehended a male person identified as Geoffrey Lumingu aged 34 of Garden House for conspiring with other persons via social media to incite violence.

In his posting, the accused person incited other persons to recruit people with military training or any other persons to begin capturing senior government officials and Patriotic Front officials.

He has been charged with seditious Practices contrary to section 51(1)(a) and section 60 (1) (i) of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

He is currently detained in Police custody and will appear in court soon.