President Edgar Lungu has congratulated the Patriotic Front (PF) members for the victory in Tuesday’s Masaiti, (Copperbelt) and Kasamba (Nchelenge, Luapula Province) Local Government by elections.

The President is pleased that this result demonstrates that the party still remains a formidable force on the political scene.

Mr Lungu said the victory is an affirmation of the people’s confidence in the PF leadership and in the promise of hope the party gave the Zambians through its 2011 and 2016 general election manifestoes.

“I wish to congratulate all party members and the leadership of our great party for the commendable job done during the campaigns leading to Tuesday’s Local Government by elections,” Lungu said.

He noted that the victory demonstrates the firm belief in democracy with elections as a platform of fair competition in the game of politics which is about winning and losing.

The President has also urged party members to engage even in greater mobilisation to ensure that they win more elections and make the party even stronger.

“But l want to emphasise that our political engagement must be based on peaceful campaigns and exchange of ideas amongst ourselves and with our opponents. Violence has no place in our scheme of things. Violence can not and must not be the currency of our politics,” President Lungu pointed out.