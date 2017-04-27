President Edgar Lungu has congratulated the Patriotic Front (PF) members for the victory in Tuesday’s Masaiti, (Copperbelt) and Kasamba (Nchelenge, Luapula Province) Local Government by elections.
The President is pleased that this result demonstrates that the party still remains a formidable force on the political scene.
Mr Lungu said the victory is an affirmation of the people’s confidence in the PF leadership and in the promise of hope the party gave the Zambians through its 2011 and 2016 general election manifestoes.
“I wish to congratulate all party members and the leadership of our great party for the commendable job done during the campaigns leading to Tuesday’s Local Government by elections,” Lungu said.
He noted that the victory demonstrates the firm belief in democracy with elections as a platform of fair competition in the game of politics which is about winning and losing.
The President has also urged party members to engage even in greater mobilisation to ensure that they win more elections and make the party even stronger.
“But l want to emphasise that our political engagement must be based on peaceful campaigns and exchange of ideas amongst ourselves and with our opponents. Violence has no place in our scheme of things. Violence can not and must not be the currency of our politics,” President Lungu pointed out.
PLEASE ZAMBIANS WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR? WHO HAS BEWITCHED US NOT TO STAND ON OUR FEET AND PROTEST PEACIFULLY THE WHOLE COUNTRY BY SHOWING LUNGU AND HIS LEADERSHIP THAT WE DO NOT WANT BLOODSHED, LEAVE ZAMBIA BETTER THAN YOU FOUND IT? WHY CAN’T WE TELL THIS DICTATORSHIP GOVERNANCE THAT WE ARE FED UP FOR ALL THE CREATED PROBLEMS?
WE NEED THE HUMAN RIGHTS ADVOCATES, NGOCC, CHURCHES, AND OTHER POLITICAL PARTIES TO STAND UP AND SHOUT TO STOP PF SCHEMES THEN ALL, LITTLE AND BIG STANDS UP AND SPEAK FOR OURSELVES?
LET US SHOW NO CONFIDENCE IN THIS SELECTIVE KIND OF GOVERNANCE PLEASE.
You go and tear gas a person who has not been issued with a call out to come to the Police and has never refused. Ubukopo uyu, you go and use maximum force with a lot of resources for a result you can achieve with minimal force with very few resources. Effective administration of any operation requires thinking
Zambians are very difficult people to understand, things are going from bad worse, you are still voting for the same party that is ill treating them
Anyway it is your choice
You are already relevant, just relax and concentrate on instilling discipline on unruly Zambians – you know the example we have right now.
And Lungu says even if God was to came and stop him from standing in 2021, he would challenge him in the courts and win the case.
“We are paying you to do this job, find Hichilema with a case because that is why we are paying you. You must be courageous in dealing with these issues. If it was me I can even challenge God in court and win” he said