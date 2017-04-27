Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya says government has only authorized the export of mealie meal and not maize grain.

Ms Siliya says the export of mealie meal was allowed because it helps maintain jobs within the country.

The Minister was speaking to journalists when she toured the 2017 Agri tech expo in Chisamba.

She said government was considering authorizing Maize grain exports by the Zambia National farmers union.

Ms Siliya said maize grain export was banned because government wants to ensure the country is food secure.

She also said government anticipates a good harvest this season but expressed concern with the unexpected rain that could damage some of the maize.

Meanwhile Zambia National Farmers Union president Jervis Zimba says the agri tech expo is increasingly becoming popular with about 7 countries now represented and an expected 20-Thousand participants.

He said the expo offers an opportunity for farmers to sample and buy the latest agriculture technology that would boost agriculture production.