Government has only authorized the export of mealie meal and not maize grain-Dora SIliya

9
298 views

Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya briefing Journalists shortly after presentation of of the 2016 Quarterly Report at State House
Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya briefing Journalists shortly after presentation of of the 2016 Quarterly Report at State House
Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya says government has only authorized the export of mealie meal and not maize grain.

Ms Siliya says the export of mealie meal was allowed because it helps maintain jobs within the country.

The Minister was speaking to journalists when she toured the 2017 Agri tech expo in Chisamba.

She said government was considering authorizing Maize grain exports by the Zambia National farmers union.

Ms Siliya said maize grain export was banned because government wants to ensure the country is food secure.

She also said government anticipates a good harvest this season but expressed concern with the unexpected rain that could damage some of the maize.

Meanwhile Zambia National Farmers Union president Jervis Zimba says the agri tech expo is increasingly becoming popular with about 7 countries now represented and an expected 20-Thousand participants.

He said the expo offers an opportunity for farmers to sample and buy the latest agriculture technology that would boost agriculture production.

Related posts:

  1. Mealie-meal prices to reduce to K85 after Millers and Grain Traders Sign Agreement
  2. The Zambian Government has nothing to do with the Malawi Maize Scandal-Dora Siliya
  3. Maize and mealie meal export ban still stands-Siliya
  4. Dora Siliya and the Zambian government were not involved in the export of maize to Malawi-Amos Chanda

9 COMMENTS

  3. 0
    -1
    vote

    The govt simply wanted to deprive the farmers out of their produces by hindering them favorable markets out there. Why not keep last season maize and let the farmers sell this years’ produce to foreign market at good price so that they afford to buy unsubsidized farming inputs? IMF has asked our govt to remove subside even from agriculture inputs were we want to diversify our economy to.

  4. vote

    Bottom Power, the woman in Namibia will sue you for breaking up her marriage. Any way Rupiah will take care of that.

  6. +1
    0
    vote

    I SHALL NEVER SELL MY MAIZE TO FRA NO MATTER WHAT. WE HAVE ALL RESOLVED TO SALE TO THE MILLERS AND CONGO. TOO MUCH THEFT IN THIS PF LEADERSHIP.
    WHO CAN YOU PLACE A JOURNALIST INTO THE FIELD OF AGRICULTURE THAT IS WHY SHE DELIVERED FERTILIZER IN FEBRUARY SHAME TO YOU, AND SHAME ON ALL POOR FARMERS

  8. vote

    I recall this minister say we we going to have a BUMPER harvest this year today it downgraded to good.. oh, unexpected rains could damage the grain. Nothing to do with delayed inputs???
    Newsreaders are good talkers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here