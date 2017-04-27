Lusaka Central Constituency Ward 14 Independence Councilor George Daka has revealed that plans to remove street vendors from the Central District Business (CDB) have reached an advanced staged.

In an interview, Daka said street Vendors will be re-located in some selected alleyways within town and Simon Mwelwa Road opposite Simpson building.

He noted that the Council is just waiting for the Road Development Agency (RDA) to pave the alleys where the targeted 4,000 street vendors will be accommodated.

The civic leader explained that the exercise which was supposed to be carried out early April seem to be delayed because the local authority was still putting modalities in place.

Daka also said Government failed to remove street vendors without giving them an alternative trading place because the PF led administration is a pro-poor regime.

The councilor was hasty to mention that he believes removing street vendors will help bring sanity and cleanness to the capital city.

