British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane-Dyet has said that the incident that happened in Mongu during the Kuomboka ceremony involving President Lungu’s Motorcade and that of Opposition UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilama’s motorcade appeared provocative.
In a speech at the 2017 Queen Elizabeth’s birthday party, the British envoy said that respect for the head of state is a cardinal rule in international relations and democracies.
However, the British Ambassador was quick to point out that the manner in the UPND leader was arrested on the night of Monday 10th April represents a blot on Zambia’s record which has been picked up by the international media and noticed in foreign capitals and hoped that this blot does not spread into a larger stain.
The British envoy warned of the hard-liners, who will use any excuse to promote heavy-handed tactics and creeping authoritarianism.
Below is the full speech
SPEECH BY FERGUS COCHRANE-DYET, OBE, BRITISH HIGH COMMISSIONER, AT THE 2017 QUEEN’S BIRTHDAY PARTY: THURSDAY 27 APRIL
The last 12 months have been an extraordinary period in modern British political history. On 24th June the British people woke up to the momentous news that they had voted to leave the European Union after over 40 years of membership. Despite predictions to the contrary, the UK economy has continued to perform strongly – indeed unemployment levels have fallen further below 5% and growth levels keep surpassing expectations. Meanwhile a new prime minister was rapidly appointed and an orderly transition ensued. The British political system, many centuries old, is tough and resilient.
The next historic date came on 29th March this year when the UK invoked Article 50 to begin the formal process of leaving the EU. Then came the surprise announcement of the general election to be held on 8th June. Political pundits are enjoying a field day.
We must await the election result to see what is likely to happen next. But I will make two comments.
Firstly that Britain is, has always been, a global nation, forging a web of connections around the globe. Empire and mass immigration have cemented this. London is one of the world’s most diverse and vibrant cities, with almost every language and ethnic group represented, including a large Zambian community. While Europe will always be immensely important for the UK, we are keen to enhance other links, such as with the Commonwealth, taking advantage of the next Commonwealth Summit to be held next year at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. I am delighted that a fellow Commonwealth mission, Canada, has recently co-located with us in the British High Commission’s Lusaka office.
Secondly, trade between UK and Zambia suits both our interests. Trade and investment underpins our economies and creates jobs. An example of this mutual benefit is provided by Zambia Sugar, mostly owned by British Associated Foods through Ilovo Sugar, which exports a quarter of its total production to the EU, of which half comes to the UK. This is good for Zambia and good for the UK. Access for this sugar to the EU is duty and quota free –
and it would be in Zambia’s interest for this preferential access into the UK market to continue.
Turning now to Zambia, the last 12 months have been eventful here too. During the August elections, I visited polling stations in Eastern Province as an EU election observer. ECZ coped well with formidable logistics: I inspected one remote polling station near Petauke that had no roof and was enclosed by a reed fence, but was nevertheless staffed by all the right people and equipped with all the right equipment. Unfortunately the elections proved a turbulent period for Zambia. It will be important for Zambia to do better next time, drawing on the EU election mission’s expert recommendations.
The UK quickly accepted the election results and recognised the new government. We have encountered a welcome readiness by the President and by his Ministers to engage with international partners to further the country’s development. There is much to be done together, including in the agricultural sector, where the UK works in close partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, and through CDC have invested £60 million in that highly successful Zambian company, Zambeef.
Sadly, one legacy of the elections is an entrenched political divide that has spawned the recent upsurge in tension. I have three observations to make following consultations with the Foreign Office in London.
First, respect for the head of state is a cardinal rule in international relations and democracies. The incidents in Western Province appear provocative. It should be possible to combine polite respect, and adherence to Zambian protocol, with disagreement and even legal challenge. I repeat that the UK, along with the rest of the international community, have recognised the Zambian government. Her Majesty the Queen rapidly congratulated HE Edgar Chagwa Lungu as the President of the Republic of Zambia, and we look forward to working in partnership with Zambia until the next elections.
Second, beware the hard-liners, who will use any excuse to promote heavy-handed tactics and creeping authoritarianism. The manner of what happened on the night of Monday 10th April represents a blot on Zambia’s record that has been picked up by the international media and noticed in foreign capitals. The UK hopes this blot does not spread into a larger stain.
The UK firmly counsels that the best response to political divisiveness is more dialogue, not less; more openness, more freedom of expression, more media freedom, more tolerance, not less. Law and order is important, yes, of course, but must be underpinned by dialogue and compromise on all sides. We know this from decades of experience in Northern Ireland. I am being badgered by the BBC, by international investors, who are worried; Zambia has long been a beacon of peace and harmony, Zambians should not take this for granted.
Third, this political impasse is a huge distraction from what should really matter: the economy, of course. The UK commends the Government for embarking on a much-needed, Zambia Plus economic reform programme to address serious problems. We, together with other international friends of Zambia, are already assisting Zambia to implement reforms. The UK, as a development super-power, and with our position on the IMF Board, is well placed to help.
The challenge for Zambia is to reprioritise and mobilise revenue, and manage increasing debt, so that spending stimulates economic growth and protects the poorest, rather than disappearing into subsidies that benefit better-off Zambians and even British High Commissioners, instead of the 60% who still live in poverty.
During my first year in Zambia as British High Commissioner, I have particularly enjoyed travelling to far-flung corners of this lovely and friendly country. I have handled raw emeralds at the Kagem mine near Kitwe; sat with villagers near Pemba discussing goats purchased through cash transfer programmes; and even danced with the Minister of Higher Education at a Lusaka ball. I have discussed State House’s mischievous vervet monkeys with HE the President – along with rather more important matters of state. I have had tea at my Residence with the imitable Fred M’membe wearing his trademark communist party cap. Like many of us, I have gazed in wonder at natural spectacles along the Zambezi, Kafue, and Luangwa rivers, and hoped for effective action to prevent poachers robbing future Zambian generations of these rich national assets.
Appeared provocative!!! How?
Free senior headman Mooya(HH).
There is a clear difference between appeared to provocative and provocative,,,, ,and this speech was not for lungu and PF,,so stop jumping up and down on a chibuku tin
In simple Zambian English he is saying :
HH and UPND were at faulty and the law must take its action.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
It was provocative but not worth sentencing others to death.
Lungu also was provocative, why follow behind 60 rejoicing vehicles?
In simple British English, he is at sixes and sevens over the incident, it appeared provocative, he is not sure whether to say no or yes.
Where is Cabinet Office and it’s Secretary to the Cabinet? GRZ and PF should learn from the UK, I quote from the British High Commissioner’ statement “I have three observations to make following consultations with the Foreign Office in London”
Why doesn’t GRZ and it’s officials consult Cabinet Office before making statements affecting the Zambian peoples. It’s now like every PF cadre or GRZ official is a spokesperson for Zambia. And this is the reason(s) the country is now divided. Cabinet Office should give some guidelines to it’s civil servants.
For those who think they know how to read, but only cherry pick what pleases them, let me paraphrase:
Having been an election monitor, there is room for improvement in Zambia’s election process simply meaning the process was flawed. Read the EU report on last election. The ambassador is acknowledging that this is the root of our current situation.
Secondly, the Mongu incident APPEARED provocative and has been exploited by PF hardliners and a police IG desperate to keep his job.
Worry about Brexit, fake Ambassador iwe!
why do these people continue this mangaling issueing of statements,,when we go to there countries we never issue statements at all let Zambia be for Zambians
Simply because they don’t ask for donations from us.
Ok.. he is careful in what he says. Otherwise it is OK
Well said and analysed Ambassador. I thank for this comment. Thank Mr. Ambassador.
We are happy people and we doing well with the courts and trouble makers will be dealt with .
Just talk to ecl nicely. Hh will be released. H
Mukuni has phone number for ecl. Instead of callin on him he choses to offer solidarity to a suspect.
At this time ecl is holding power . Unless you want hh to stay longer in chimbokaila. Tb.ticks.bedbugs.roaches.
Then the country will risk loosing out on aid
Although Mushota hasn’t commented yet, I agree that this is distraction from what really matters. But this is exactly what HH was looking for: Attention.
I think all people know by now that HH is just a “Chiyanga” looking for attention.
Also UPND, there is a country for all of us called Zambia. Just because Zambia is peaceful does not give you the passport to misbehave without boundaries. Freedom has got borders, just like anything else.
Why do you have to wait for mushota to sh*t on your behalf, don’t you have your own sh*thole?
Well said! “I repeat that the UK, along with the rest of the international community, have recognised the Zambian government. Her Majesty the Queen rapidly congratulated HE Edgar Chagwa Lungu as the President of the Republic of Zambia”…enough said. Also “respect for the head of state is a cardinal rule in international relations and democracies”
If it is provocative can the charge be Treason or traffic offence? Why didn’t the police clear the road in advance?
let him state his country’s position on the incercaration of of our leader..
Lungu shouldn’t behave like a retarded child. Very stup!d action of exercising excessive force on a meek and decent HH. Did he have to tear gas the house? Was that absolutely necessary? And Lungu should be man enough to let justice take its course, allow the petition to be heard. We know Lungu didn’t win the election and is jealous of HH and very insecure hence the stup!d childish behaviour.
I love my beloved country Zambia. I respect my current president ECL .I also love and respect my next president in 2021 HH. To all my country men and women I send my love and respect to you in all 10 provinces of Zambia regardless of color , tribe or education. You are all appreciated because you all make Zambia great.I also pray for wisdom and strength for HH and family and I hope he is charged with careless driving and indespline and not treason. We want him out so he strategize for the next campaign and election. PLEASE LET US NOT ALLOW POLITICS TO DIVEDE US …..
“The incidents in Western Province appear provocative. It should be possible to combine polite respect, and adherence to Zambian protocol, with disagreement and even legal challenge. I repeat that the UK, along with the rest of the international community, have recognised the Zambian government.”
Well said, the incidents were from the point of view of an observer, provocative. So is the British High Commissioner saying in diplomatic language. He also emphasizes on the need for polite respect and adherence to Zambian [presidential] protocol. Then he goes on to say that the UK along with the rest of the international community have recognised the Zambian government [of current President Edgar]. In other words, the inmate from Chimbokaila is an impostor of a president.
He was dancing to ECL tune
He’s definitely being very diplomatic, mincing his words and choosing very carefully what he has to say and how he says. For example he talks about ‘respect’ and links it to international relations. ‘Provocative’ is the word straight out of Lungu and PF’s dictionary. Even then you just have to read his follow on words to see he’s condemning Lungu and his dictatorship tendencies, albeit being very diplomatic at it.
This is where the international community fails their responsibility, always choosing to play reactive role instead of being proactive and applying preventative measures.
I miss that hard-hitting high commissioner, his predecessor James Thornton who always said it like it is.
Anyway heed his message about investors and the media asking him questions about HH’s…
Today’s UK the situation is to shoot the driver of a suspected terrorist vehicle. Dangerous games should not be encouraged. I know HH has lost a lot through these election losses and his frustration can be understood. But restraint is important.