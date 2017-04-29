CHURCH mother bodies have welcomed President Lungu’s planned meeting with them.

President Lungu on Thursday said he will in due course meet Church mother bodies to discuss matters raised in a statement by Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) president Telesphore Mpundu

ZCCB secretary general Cleophus Lungu said in an interview yesterday that the Church, as alluded in the statement by archbishop Mpundu, is ready to dialogue.

And Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) executive director Pukuta Mwanza welcomed the planned meeting with a call on Government to frequently dialogue with the Church.

Reverend Mwanza said in an interview yesterday that Government and the Church should frequently meet and dialogue, regardless of the political situation in the nation.

Rev Mwanza said there is also need for the Church and Government to avoid engaging in altercations through the media.

He also called on the media to avoid publishing information that has potential to divide the nation, or lead to civil unrest.

“The media has an important role of disseminating information to the public but that information should be factual and objective enough not to promote anarchy in the nation,” Rev Mwanza said.

Islamic Supreme Council of Zambia (ISCZ) deputy president Musa Saidi described as a “bold mark of good leadership,” President Lungu’s decision to call for a meeting with the Church.

“We [ISCZ] are willing to be part of the dialogue if we are invited,” Sheikh Saidi said.

And in a separate interview, Independent Churches of Zambia board chairperson David Masupa welcomed the planned meeting and prayed that all church mother bodies will attend.