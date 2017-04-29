MINISTER of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba says Government is committed to improving communication network across the country to motivate both local and foreign investors to set up businesses in rural parts of the country.

Mr Mushimba said in an interview yesterday that more communication towers will be installed countrywide before the end of the year.

He said Government attaches great importance to an effective communication network, as it is key to economic development.

“We want to install more communication towers in all parts of the country to improve communication network. We want investors to invest and set up their businesses in rural areas,” Mr Mushimba said.

He said Government remains committed to taking development to all parts of the country in line with its campaign promises.

Mr Mushimba said good communication network and road infrastructure remain key components in accelerating national economic development.

He said it is imperative for the private sector to work closely with Government in improving the socio-economic welfare of people in rural areas by taking advantage of improved road network to invest in various sectors of the economy.

He said rural areas provide immense investment opportunities to the private sector that should be exploited by the private sector to create jobs for the local people.

Mr Mushimba said his ministry will play an active role in Government’s robust economic diversification programme from mining to agriculture, and through industrialisation, to spur economic growth, through job and wealth creation.

He said Government has so far made great strides in growing the communication sector and that more is being done through implementation of various programmes and policies for the benefit of the citizens.