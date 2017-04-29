Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Chairperson Stephen Kainga has expressed sadness by the sentiments attributed to the Former Copperbelt Minister Mwenya Musenge in the Mast Newspaper recently.
The former Copperbelt minister Mwenya Musenge was recently quoted in the named daily tabloid lamenting how shocking it is to see some new Government and party officials have amassed wealth in a short time of being in power.
Mwenya Musenge who is also a member of the PF central committee further quoted saying Government and PF Officials have even built mansions in and outside Zambia when they serve a poor economy and the outsiders are buying their way into the PF and shockingly taking up positions.
Kainga said the sentiments attributed to the former copperbelt provincial minister have not sat well within PF on the copperbelt especially that Musenge is not only a senior member of the party but also a member of the central committee and would go against the instructions of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
The copperbelt PF chairperson has since reiterated President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s directive that no party member should comment on the matter involving the opposition leader as the issue is before the courts of law.
He has urged all Copperbelt members to seek guidance before commenting on such issues to avoid bringing the name of the President into disrepute.
Kainga noted that as Copperbelt Chairperson will not condone people that want to go against the directives of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and challenged Mwenya Musenge to come out in the open and state whether he is with or against the Patriotic Front (PF) Government now.
He observed that lately the former Copperbelt Minister’s conduct is questionable, affirming that currently Musenge has been attacking his own political party using the media and deemed his conduct as unbecoming.
Kainga also stated that Copperbelt Province is now running out of patience with members that want to ridicule the ruling PF, adding that is some people are fed up they are free to leave in peace than discrediting the party and President Lungu.
“Mwenya Munsenge’s conduct is questionable because he is been attacking his own political party using the media and deemed his conduct as unbecoming” Kainga said
Difference of opinion and room for constructive criticism be it at intra-party level is not only the hallmark of a functional democracy, but more also a healthy practice that must be promoted. There is Greater danger in clouding the leadership with fake cheerleaders. President Lungu need constructive criticism that keeps his antena up. All leadership actions must be in sync with goals of realizing common good. Don’t cheat the President untill a critical mass implodes. Maybe those of us with finance independence need to rave pressure for constructive criticism since party members have constrsints. I love and believe in President Lungu but not willing to flatter him.
Killing criticism is the easiest way of building a critical mass against selves. Criticism and room for divergent views creates some release valves in a democracy… Don”t shut off those release valves. Instead listen to them and do a context analysis of criticism. Power belongs to the people without whom, there would be no elected Government. Servant leadership will build bridges and win you souls.
Mwenya Musenge corruption accusations has nothing to do with HH case.
I shared a drink with Minister Musenge during my last visit to Zed in Kitwe at his club in feb of 2016 months before the elections…I found him to be sober minded on many issues, pointing the way forward for Zambia and assuring in the sense that the future needs to be put right NOW…The old man just now is trying to get to the President so that the legacy of PF is protected…Godspeed Ba Musenge, i may not like PF but i know the are men and women within the party who want the best for Zambia and they should never keep quiet…
didn’t see a day I would agree with senior citizen. I also know Mr Musenge from the days of Dean Mungomba and I think he speaks his mind not out of malice but that people know his position.
“I know I am making this statement publicly when I ought to have spoken to the President directly. My attempts to do so have failed. I have literally failed to find access to the President, but my heart is burning because whatever is happening hinges on the dignity of my Republican President. The party is being affected – the popularity of the party is at risk, the popularity of my President is now at risk. I think it is important that we quickly put this matter to rest,” Musenge said
How else did this misguided Stephen Kainga expect Musenge to reach out to the president if not via the media?
This is Zambia’s biggest threat to our security and economy. It is for this very reason why UPND and their bandwagon will go to any lengths to take over power in Zambia. The get rich quick is now a Zambian phenomenon which threatens to take Zambia to the dark ages. Everyone wants a piece of the action and in doing so they will sell everything that belongs to the state, including our rivers and lakes. To make matters worse, the police and judiciary have been compromised and weakened to an extent that would require a foreign and experienced team of nonpartisan team of experts to correct. We also need the MMD back as strong opposition to balance the vacuum in opposition.
Under pf dictatorship there is no room for checks and criticism. Insecurity over a stolen election leads to paranoia. This is the reason behind lungus continued assault on opposition. The closure and persecution of independent media. Pf needs to realise that it is us citizens who pay them and that we are entitled to ask questions about what is been done with our hard earned money. Who do they think they are? I dogs
When you mention corruption and stealing PF are against you…even lungu banned people from saying the word corruption once….PF are synonymous with corruption and stealing…..and lungu is commander in chief of this corruption and stealing.
Has lungu displined any one ? That is why he is afraid to hold press conferences.
