Visiting Delegates from South African’s ruling Party, the African National Congress Youth League (ANC) and Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) Youth League have described President Edgar Lungu as an inspirational leader in the region especially to the youth.
Comrades Sifiso Mtsweni and Gugulethu Gwamanda who are in the country to attend The Meet the President Dinner paid a courtesy call to Policy Monitoring and Research Centre this morning with their counterparts from ZANU-PF Comrade Anastasia Ndlovu, who is also Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister for Tourism and Comrade Admire Mahachi. They commended the Patriotic Front for having a vibrant policy think tank whose research work remains extremely beneficial to the Party and Country as well.
Comrade Anastasia Ndlovu observed that while most African Countries have good policies in place, implementation was vital if the benefits are to accrue to the people. The Deputy Minister who commended PF Government’s economic diversification said it was time for Countries like Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa to add value to their exports as opposed to exporting jobs elsewhere. She further observed that with a Policy Think Tank feeding into the thinking of the Party and Government, the ruling Party will become more relevant to the Citizens and it should not surprise anyone if it stayed longer in power. Ms. Ndlovu noted that such an initiative will help the PF government make citizens understand public policy.
Speaking at the same function, Comrade Sifiso Mtsweni of the ANC observed that with Zambia being led by a gallant leader such as President Lungu the country would grow to greater heights in the region and globally.
Comrade Mtsweni also noted that President Lungu was a democratic whose government has allowed the Opposition to operate, an ideal strategy of handling opponents that political leaders in the region needed to emulate.
And receiving the guests Commerce and Industry Minister Hon Margaret Mwanakatwe (MP/MCC), who also serves as PMRC Board Chairperson thanked the youth leaders for their active participation in politics.
